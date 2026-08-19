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ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur, FirstCry: Stocks hit 52-week lows

ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur, FirstCry: Stocks hit 52-week lows

Shares of ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur and FirstCry were among the major stocks falling to their 52-week lows in the current session. Here's a look at their movement in the market today.   

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 2:41 PM IST
ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur, FirstCry: Stocks hit 52-week lowsIn the current session, 98 stocks hit their 52 week lows amid 157 shares hitting their 52-week highs. 

Stocks hit 52-week lows: Indian market extended its losses this week with Nifty trading lower for the seventh straight session and Sensex falling for the fourth consecutive day today. Amid pressure on crude oil prices as the West Asia peace treaty between US and Iran remains elusive, a majority of stocks have been witnessing huge selling sentiment during the ongoing market correction.

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In the current session, 98 stocks hit their 52 week lows amid 157 shares hitting their 52-week highs. Market breadth was negative with 2,498 shares falling against 1657 stocks rising on BSE.

Shares of ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur and FirstCry were among the major stocks falling to their 52-week lows in the current session. Here's a look at their movement in the market today.

ITC 

ITC stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 266.45 against the previous close of Rs 270.10. This is the third straight session in which the stock has hit a fresh low. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.34 lakh crore. A total of 9.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.42 crore.

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IRFC 

The PSU stock too slipped to its 52-week low of Rs 85.31 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.11 lakh crore. A total of 10.01 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.58 crore.

HDFC Bank

The private sector lender too slipped to its 52-week low of Rs 715.05 in the current session. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 11.09 lakh crore. A total of 11.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 83.22 crore.

KEC International

KEC International shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 423.75 against the previous close of Rs 428.55. The stock fell over 1% in the afternoon session. Market cap of the infra firm fell to Rs 11,282 crore. A total of 0.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.76 crore.

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HUL

Shares of the FMCG major slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 2010.10 against the previous close of Rs 2036. HUL stock fell over 1% to Rs 2010. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4.72 lakh crore. A total of 0.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15 crore.

Dabur India

The stock of the FMCG major fell to its 52-week low of Rs 399. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 70,842 crore. A total of 0.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2 crore.

FirstCry 

Brainbees Solutions Ltd shares or FirstCry also dipped to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 197.36, falling 4% from the previous close of Rs 204.70. Market cap of the e-commerce firm slipped to Rs 10,345 crore. A total of 1.69 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.41 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 2:38 PM IST
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