ITC, Power Grid, ONGC, Coal India, SBI Life: Nifty stocks trade near 52-week lows; what's next? 

The FMCG behemoth hit a 52 week low of Rs 252.80. The stock has traded below the Rs 300 mark (on an intra day high basis) since May 26, 2026. ITC shares fell 1.66% to Rs 278.50 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.49 lakh crore.

ITC shares are neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with their RSI standing at 61.8.

The FMCG stock is trading above 20 day, 30 day, 50 day , 100 day and 200 DMA), reflecting bullishness in the broader trend.

In terms of share price targets, Axis Securities has cut its price target on the stock to Rs 260 from Rs 285. The brokerage cited higher cigarette taxes, rising energy costs and supply-chain issues for lowering its earnings estimates.

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However, Axis remains positive on the company's long-term growth, backed by its diverse businesses and strong execution.

HDFC Securities has set a target price of Rs 300 and maintained its ADD rating. The brokerage said cigarettes will remain the key driver of the stock. It expects cigarette EBIT per stick to recover by Q4FY27, as 80% of price hikes are already in place.

Emkay Global has cut its target price to Rs 300 but retained its ADD rating. It has slightly lowered its FY27-29 earnings estimates due to lower expected margins in the cigarette business. The brokerage expects sales and earnings to grow at a CAGR of around 7% and 3%, respectively, over FY26-29.

Power Grid

The PSU stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 242.30 on October 23, 2026. On Monday, the stock fell 1.26% to Rs 258.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.40 lakh crore.

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Power Grid shares are neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with their RSI standing at 61.8.

The power stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day 150 day and 200 day DMA, reflecting bearishness in the broader trend.

Nuvama raised its target price to Rs 300 from Rs 283 and upgraded Power Grid to 'BUY'. Nuvama estimated Q2 core RoE at 14.3 per cent. It also said the stock has fallen 19 per cent since May 2026.

The brokerage introduced FY29 estimates, implying a 6.5 per cent EPS CAGR and 14-15 per cent core RoE over FY26-FY29.

Religare Broking has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 326. The brokerage is positive on Power Grid, supported by its strong execution track record, Rs 2.20 lakh crore works-in-hand and healthy bidding pipeline.

While near-term reported earnings may be impacted by regulatory adjustments and the evolving TBCB project mix, the underlying growth trajectory remains intact, driven by expansion in the regulated asset base. Rising investments in renewable evacuation, HVDC, grid strengthening and storage provide multi-year growth visibility.

ONGC

The PSU stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 218.50 on October 8, 2026. In the previous session, the oil sector stock closed at Rs 233.70, down 0.45%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.94 lakh crore.

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MOFSL has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 285.



However the brokerage said due to continued weakness in production, it cut domestic production estimates (incl. JVs) for FY27/28 to 39.2/39.9mmt from 40.4/41.1mmt earlier. "As a result, we lower our FY28 consolidated/standalone EBITDA estimates by 5%/7%. We estimate that ONGC’s current valuation implies a Brent crude price of ~USD62/bbl over 4QFY27-FY28, well below our FY28 Brent assumption of USD75/bbl. We believe current valuations are inexpensive," said MOFSL.

Global investment Bank Jefferies has a price target of Rs 275 against Rs 310 earlier on the ONGC stock.



Jefferies said HPCL's likely losses in Q3 are a drag.

"We upgrade our FY27E EPS by 5%, driven by a big beat in HPCL in 1H, and cut FY28/29E EPS by 3%/4% on lower production growth. Though ONGC trades at 5.6x 1-year forward P/E, we see revival in production growth as a key trigger. Maintain Buy with lower PT of Rs275, driven by correction in the Nifty multiple as we peg ONGC at a fixed discount to Nifty PE," it added.

Coal India

Coal India shares are also trading near their 52 week low of Rs 369.55 reached on November 25, 2025.

In the previous session, the stock ended on a flat note a Rs 401.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.47 lakh crore.

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MOFSL has a buy call on the PSU stock with a price target of Rs 450 on the stock.

The brokerage said in the longer run, the company will increase its coal-washer capacity to raise the VAP share, supporting margins. It is also reducing its dependence on coal by expanding into renewable power, iron ore mining, and overseas critical mineral assets.

The stock is trading at 4.5x FY28E EV/EBITDA. "We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR450, valuing the stock at 5.5x FY28E EV/EBITDA," said MOFSL.

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 470 on Coal India stock.

The brokerage said CIL continues to offer robust downside protection supported by an attractive, sustainable dividend yield of 6%. Sustained volume execution remains the primary driver of operational leverage, where we model conservative offtake volumes of 801 MT for FY27E and 837 MT for FY28E.

"Robust domestic thermal power generation coupled with depleted stockpiles at power plants will accelerate coal offtake and inventory liquidation over the near to medium term," it added

SBI Life Insurance

Shares of SBI's life insurance arm SBI Life Insurance Company ended 1.41% lower at Rs 1745 on Monday. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1609.20 on October 23, 2026.

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Axis Securities has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 2150 against the earlier Rs 2350.

Axis said SBILIFE’s continued shift towards non-PAR savings, annuity and protection products should strengthen its VNB growth trajectory. Despite strong execution and better-than-expected VNB margin performance, management has retained its FY27E VNB margin guidance of 26-28%.