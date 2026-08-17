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ITC share price: Falling FII stake, diminishing returns hit investors; buy or sell at 52-week low?

ITC share price: Falling FII stake, diminishing returns hit investors; buy or sell at 52-week low?

ITC share price: ITC shares have slipped 25% this year and fallen 16% in six months. The stock is down 33.50% in a year and fallen 34% in three years

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 3:53 PM IST
ITC share price: Falling FII stake, diminishing returns hit investors; buy or sell at 52-week low?ITC stock, which has been in a downtrend since three years has zero promoter stake. ITC shares have slipped 25% this year and fallen 16% in six months. The stock is down 33.50% in a year and fallen 34% in three years. 

ITC share price: Shares of FMCG and cigarettes major ITC slipped to a 52-week low amid negative sentiment in the market today. ITC stock, which has been in a downtrend since three years has zero promoter stake. ITC shares have slipped 25% this year and fallen 16% in six months. The stock is down 33.50% in a year and fallen 34% in three years.

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Falling FII stake

FIIs have been continuosly paring their stake in ITC for the last two years. From 40.5% in June 2024 quarter, FII stake in ITC has slipped to 34.2 in the June 2026 quarter.

On Monday, the FMCG stock fell to its fresh 52 week low of Rs 273 against the previous close of Rs 277.60. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.42 lakh crore.

ITC price targets 

Virat Jagad, technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said," ITC is trading in a bearish trend, with price below the major short-term and long-term moving averages, indicating continued weakness. The stock has recently broken down below the Rs 275 support zone, confirming selling pressure. RSI is also weakening and remains below the 50 level, while volumes do not indicate strong buying interest. Fresh entry should be avoided at current levels until a clear reversal or support confirmation emerges. The recently broken Rs 275 level may now act as resistance. On the downside, Rs 265–Rs 260 can be considered the next important support zone. Sustained trading below Rs 275 keeps the overall technical structure weak and bearish."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 268, while resistance stands at Rs 280. A decisive breakout above Rs 280 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 285. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 268-Rs 285 range."

ITC stock, which fell 12% in 2025 is already down 25% in 2026, amid a hike in taxes on tobacco in January 2026.

The stock has turned red in terms of 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

ITC Q1 earnings 

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ITC reported a 16.21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the June 2026 quarter (Q1 FY27). Net profit (attributable to owners) came at Rs 4,394.13 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 5,244.20 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 27.64 per cent (YoY) to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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