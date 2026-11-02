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ITC shares: Can Nifty's worst performer since Diwali deliver healthy Q2 results today?

ITC shares: Can Nifty's worst performer since Diwali deliver healthy Q2 results today?

ITC265.60(-%)

Scheduled to report its earnings later today, ITC shares were trading 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 266.30 apiece on BSE. The stock has fallen 35.43 per cent since Diwali.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:52 AM IST
ITC shares: Can Nifty's worst performer since Diwali deliver healthy Q2 results today?The 12-month consensus target price for ITC stands at Rs 321.83, implying a potential upside of 21 per cent.

ITC Ltd, the worst-performing Nifty stock since Diwali 2025, is expected to report a 20.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in adjusted net profit at Rs 4,136 crore for the September quarter, despite a 3.12 per cent rise in consolidated net sales at Rs 20,110 crore, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

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Scheduled to report its earnings later today, ITC shares were trading 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 266.30 apiece on BSE. The stock has fallen 35.43 per cent since Diwali, against a 9.73 per cent decline in the Nifty. The 12-month consensus target price for ITC stands at Rs 321.83, implying a potential upside of 21 per cent.

Cigarette volumes are expected to have declined 8 per cent as price increases to offset higher taxes deterred smokers. ITC raised prices again in late September and aims to restore profit per stick to pre-tax hike levels by the end of March, Nomura said.

Cigarette volume trends, pricing, FMCG demand, Agri and paper performance, and raw material (RM) cost inflation are key monitorables, Systematix said. The brokerage expects ITC's margins to contract quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as the sharp increase in cigarette taxation through the basic excise duty (BED) has not been fully offset by price increases, while FMCG input costs remain inflationary. Stabilising leaf tobacco costs may partly offset the pressure, it said.

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The cigarette business is expected to report a 21 per cent decline in net sales following the unprecedented excise duty hike effective February 1, leading to a 29 per cent decline in EBIT due to operating deleverage, Emkay Global said.

The Other FMCG segment is expected to deliver 13 per cent revenue growth and 8 per cent Ebitda growth YoY, implying a 50-basis-point contraction in Ebitda margin to 9.5 per cent. The Agri business is expected to report 6 per cent revenue growth, while the Paperboards and Packaging segment is expected to grow 30 per cent YoY, Emkay said.

"We expect ITC's net sales to grow 3 per cent YoY, while EBITDA is likely to decline over 15 per cent, mainly due to the drag from the cigarettes segment (high single-digit volume decline expected)," the domestic brokerage said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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