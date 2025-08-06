ITC shares extend fall; what lies ahead for the FMCG major?

Shares of ITC Ltd continued their downward trend for a second straight session on Wednesday, slipping 0.50 per cent to close at Rs 412. At this level, the stock is nearly flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, down 0.77 per cent.

The consumer goods giant posted a net profit of Rs 5,244 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), marking a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 5,091.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 20 per cent sequentially to Rs 23,129.35 crore, up from Rs 19,350.08 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by solid performance in cigarettes, agri business and other FMCG segments like notebooks.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, stated that ITC's cigarette segment, known for its high margins and strong cash generation, is delivering healthy volumes. "We maintain a positive and constructive outlook on the stock," he added.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has support around Rs 405, while resistance is expected in the Rs 416–418 zone.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support could be seen at Rs 405 and immediate resistance at Rs 418. A sustained move above Rs 418 could push the stock towards Rs 425, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 405 and Rs 425.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "ITC's stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 405. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 416 could lead to an upside target of Rs 428 in the near term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the outlook for ITC remains positive as long as the stock stays above Rs 405.