ITC shares trade near 52-week low ahead of Q2 earnings; net profit, revenue expectations and more 

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

YES Securities expects net profit (standlaone) to fall 22.9% to Rs 3925.8 crore in Q2 on a decline of 3.5% in revenue to Rs 17,394 crore. EBITDA may fall 23.5% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 4,783.3 crore.

The brokerage expects ITC's overall revenue to decline 3.5% YoY, driven by a 6.0% decline in cigarette volumes. Other-FMCG, PPP and Agri Business revenues may clock growth of 11.5%, 9.0% and 35.0%, respectively.

Advertisement

"At the company level, gross margins are expected to contract 460bps YoY to 50.0%, while employee costs and other expenses are expected to increase 70bps and 20bps, respectively. EBITDA margin is consequently expected to contract 720bps YoY to 27.5%, with EBITDA and APAT declining 23.5% and 22.9% YoY, respectively," said YES Securities.

Brokerage Emkay Global expects ITC’s net sales to grow 3% yoy, while EBITDA is likely to decline over 15% mainly due to the drag from the cigarettes segment (high single-digit volume decline expected).

Cigarette business is expected to fall 21% in terms of net sales on the back of the unprecedented hike in excise duty wef 1-Feb-26 leading to 29% decline in EBIT due to operating de-leverage.

Advertisement

"Other FMCG is expected to deliver a 13% revenue growth and a 8% EBITDA growth yoy, implying a contraction of 50bps yoy to 9.5%. Agri business is expected to report revenue growth of 6% yoy, while Paperboards and packaging segment is expected to deliver 30% revenue growth yoy (including the impact of acquisition of Century for two months). Overall EBITDA should decline by 18% yoy," said Emkay Global.