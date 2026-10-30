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ITC shares trade near 52-week low ahead of Q2 earnings; net profit, revenue expectations and more 

ITC shares trade near 52-week low ahead of Q2 earnings; net profit, revenue expectations and more 

ITC stock is trading on a flat note at Rs 262.50 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.32 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 1:32 PM IST
ITC shares trade near 52-week low ahead of Q2 earnings; net profit, revenue expectations and more ITC stock is in a downtrend since the last three years amid a hike in taxes on tobacco in January 2026. 

FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd will report its Q2 earnings on November 2 this year. The stock is trading near 52-week low of Rs 252.80 reached on October 28 this year. ITC stock is trading on a flat note at Rs 262.50 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.32 lakh crore.

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ITC stock has slipped 43% in two years and and 28% in 2026. ITC stock is in a downtrend since the last three years amid a hike in taxes on tobacco in January 2026.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

YES Securities expects net profit (standlaone) to fall 22.9% to Rs 3925.8 crore in Q2 on a decline of 3.5% in revenue to Rs 17,394 crore. EBITDA may fall 23.5% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 4,783.3 crore.

The brokerage expects ITC's overall revenue to decline 3.5% YoY, driven by a 6.0% decline in cigarette volumes. Other-FMCG, PPP and Agri Business revenues may clock growth of 11.5%, 9.0% and 35.0%, respectively.

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"At the company level, gross margins are expected to contract 460bps YoY to 50.0%, while employee costs and other expenses are expected to increase 70bps and 20bps, respectively. EBITDA margin is consequently expected to contract 720bps YoY to 27.5%, with EBITDA and APAT declining 23.5% and 22.9% YoY, respectively," said YES Securities.

Brokerage Emkay Global expects ITC’s net sales to grow 3% yoy, while EBITDA is likely to decline over 15% mainly due to the drag from the cigarettes segment (high single-digit volume decline expected).

Cigarette business is expected to fall 21% in terms of net sales on the back of the unprecedented hike in excise duty wef 1-Feb-26 leading to 29% decline in EBIT due to operating de-leverage.

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"Other FMCG is expected to deliver a 13% revenue growth and a 8% EBITDA growth yoy, implying a contraction of 50bps yoy to 9.5%. Agri business is expected to report revenue growth of 6% yoy, while Paperboards and packaging segment is expected to deliver 30% revenue growth yoy (including the impact of acquisition of Century for two months). Overall EBITDA should decline by 18% yoy," said Emkay Global.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 1:32 PM IST
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