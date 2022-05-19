ITC shares shine amid market selloff! Should you consider it? 

Shares of FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major ITC zoomed over 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 279.15 on BSE after the company posted a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2022.

The stock opened lower at Rs 264.20 amid a brutal market sell-off. However, it zoomed 4 per cent. With a market capitalisation of Rs 3,40,984.49 crore, the shares stand higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The company posted a year-on-year consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore, up 11.7 per cent in the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,755.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The cigarettes segment clocked a revenue of Rs 7,177 crore as compared to Rs 6,508 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company also stated that is board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.25 for the financial year ended 31 March, 2022.

Motilal Oswal noted that cigarette volumes reportedly rebounded to the pre-Covid levels and grew 9 per cent, year on year (YoY) in 4QFY22, above our estimate of 4 per cent, YoY.

"In the ongoing environment where material cost inflation is a worry, ITC’s resilient Cigarette margins render relatively better near-term visibility v/s peers," the brokerage house pointed out.

"Longer-term re-rating though will depend on diversification from cigarettes (81 per cent of FY22 EBIT) and whether sustained earnings growth returns to the late-teen levels seen in the first half of the last decade. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265," it added.

Dolat Capital noted that illicit cigarette sales were the biggest hurdle for the ITC’s cigarette business growth. However, the recent successful launch of new products is helping regain the lost share.

"We have increased our FY23/24E EPS estimates to Rs 13.6/15.0 to factor in revenue and profitability improvement across segments in Q4FY22," it said.

"As the cigarette business has started regaining market share from illicit trades, we believe that the margins would improve in the business. Hence, we have raised our target price to Rs 293 (SOTP valuation) and upgraded the stock to Accumulate," the brokerage firm added.