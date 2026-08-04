ITC shares trading below Rs 400 mark for 7 months, analysts share price targets, stop losses

Shares of ITC are in a downtrend this year falling giving up the key Rs 400 and 300 levels on the back of a hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cigarettes in India to 40% from 28% GST plus compensation cess. ITC stock gave up the Rs 400 mark on January 2 on an intra day basis. Since then, it has always traded below the Rs 400 level. ITC stock fell on January 2 this year after the government notified on January 1 that from February 1 additional excise duty will be levied on tobacco products along with a new cess on pan masala.
On May 26 this year, ITC share price gave up the Rs 300 mark on negative sentiment arising out of a hike in cigarette tax and subdued Q4 earnings. It has traded below the Rs 300 mark since then. Subsequently, the stock also fell to a 52 week low of Rs 275 on June 4, 2026 with the US-Iran war adding to the woes of investors.