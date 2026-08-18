ITC stock hits 52-week low for second day, price targets and more 

ITC stock, which fell 12% in 2025, is in a downtrend since the last three years amid a hike in taxes on tobacco in January 2026.

The stock is trading lower in terms of 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said the stock is a sell on rally candidate. Its Support lies at Rs 268-255 and Resistance at Rs 285-300.

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"ITC Ltd remains in a weak-to-cautious technical setup, with the stock trading near Rs 273.40 and below the Keltner mid-band at Rs 285.73. RSI at 34.87 indicates weak momentum, while DMI remains bearish with -DI at 28.23 above +DI at 12.25. The immediate and crucial support is Rs 268–270, coinciding with the lower Keltner band. A decisive breakdown below Rs 268 could drag the stock towards Rs 260–255. On the upside, Rs 285–286 is the first resistance zone, followed by Rs 298–303. The stock needs to reclaim Rs 303 decisively to signal a meaningful trend reversal. Until then, rallies towards resistance may face selling pressure. Recent technical readings also place ITC near important support zones, reinforcing the need to watch Rs 268–270," said Patel.

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Antique Stock Broking has a target price of Rs 408 per share on the ITC Stock. Among global brokerages, Investec has a target price of Rs 308, while JPMorgan suggested Rs 310 for the stock.

HSBC fixed a target price of Rs 320. Nomura has a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 340. Jefferies and UBS have a target price of Rs 350 each, followed by BNP Paribas at Rs 380 and CLSA at Rs 388.