Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
ITC stock hits 52-week low for second day, price targets and more 

ITC stock hits 52-week low for second day, price targets and more 

ITC270.10(1.08%)

ITC share: With today's fall, ITC stock has slipped 43% in two years and and 26% in 2026. In the previous session, the FMCG stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 273. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 1:48 PM IST
ITC stock hits 52-week low for second day, price targets and more ITC stock is trading lower in terms of 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Shares of ITC Ltd hit their fresh 52-week low for the second straight session on Tuesday amid weakness in the broader market. ITC stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 270.65 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 273.25. Market cap of the FMCG and cigarettes major slipped to Rs 3.39 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With today's fall, ITC stock has slipped 43% in two years and and 26% in 2026. In the previous session, the FMCG stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 273.

ITC stock, which fell 12% in 2025, is in a downtrend since the last three years amid a hike in taxes on tobacco in January 2026.

The stock is trading lower in terms of 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said the stock is a sell on rally candidate. Its Support lies at Rs 268-255  and Resistance at Rs 285-300.

Advertisement

"ITC Ltd remains in a weak-to-cautious technical setup, with the stock trading near Rs 273.40 and below the Keltner mid-band at Rs 285.73. RSI at 34.87 indicates weak momentum, while DMI remains bearish with -DI at 28.23 above +DI at 12.25. The immediate and crucial support is Rs 268–270, coinciding with the lower Keltner band. A decisive breakdown below Rs 268 could drag the stock towards Rs 260–255. On the upside, Rs 285–286 is the first resistance zone, followed by Rs 298–303. The stock needs to reclaim Rs 303 decisively to signal a meaningful trend reversal. Until then, rallies towards resistance may face selling pressure. Recent technical readings also place ITC near important support zones, reinforcing the need to watch Rs 268–270," said Patel.

Advertisement

Antique Stock Broking has a target price of Rs 408 per share on the ITC Stock. Among global brokerages, Investec has a target price of Rs 308, while JPMorgan suggested Rs 310 for the stock.

HSBC fixed a target price of Rs 320. Nomura has a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 340. Jefferies and UBS have a target price of Rs 350 each, followed by BNP Paribas at Rs 380 and CLSA at Rs 388.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more