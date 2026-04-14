Shares of ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Trent emerged among the top three losers on Sensex in the last one year. ITC, the FMCG and cigarettes major, is down 29% in a year, falling the most on Sensex. The defensive stock is stuck in the bear grip in short term and long term. ITC stock has fallen 26% in two years and lost 20% in three years.

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Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which reported its Q4 earnings last week, have slipped 23.50% in a year. Looming AI threat, Trump tariff war and the US- Iran war have sent the IT stock into a tailspin. TCS shares are in the red for up to a period of five years. TCS stock has fallen 38% in two years and 20.37% in five years.

Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group, is also among the top losers in Sensex in a year. Falling 19% in a year, the Tata Group stock is down 17% in six months. However, in three years, the stock has gained 164% and zoomed 4315 in five years.

ITC, TCS, Trent target prices

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ITC

Brokerage Sharekhan has a buy call on the ITC stock with a price target of Rs 400 (a 31% upside to the current market price). Attractive valuations and diversified business support the outlook, according to the brokerage.

Brokerage Systematix has a ‘Hold’ call on ITC stock with a target price of Rs 355. The conglomerate saw its cigarette volumes rise 6.5 per cent YoY, while its FMCG segment grew 11 per cent, led by staples such as atta and biscuits.

Antique Broking has a price target of Rs 408 on the ITC stock.

UBS has a price target of Rs 395 on the ITC stock with a buy call. The brokerage is of the view that new prices should protect volumes. The company has adopted a three-pronged pricing strategy to protect volumes.

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TCS

Antique Broking after the IT firm's Q4 earnings said although demand is expected to improve gradually over the coming quarters, it believes much of the recovery is already priced in. It maintained 'Hold' rating with a target price of Rs 2,900.

Emkay Global raised its FY26-28 earnings marginally, factoring in Q4 performance and retained 'ADD' on TCS. It raised its target price by 5 per cent to Rs 2,950 from Rs 2,800.



JM Financial maintains target multiple of 17 times based on September 2027 – revised target of Rs 2,730 (against Rs 2,660 earlier).

CLSA suggested a target of Rs 2,985, HSBC Rs 2755, JPMorgan Rs 3,150, HDFC Securities Rs 3,000 and Morgan Stanley Rs 2,880 after the IT major's Q4 earnings.

Trent

Antique Broking has raised its price target to Rs 4,856 against the earlier target price of Rs 4792.

HDFC Securities recently upgraded Trent to a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 4,300, while Antique Stock Broking maintained the same rating with a revised target price of Rs 4,856.