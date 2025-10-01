Jain Resource Recycling shares make a strong market debut; stock lists at 14% premium

Shares of Jain Resource Recycling made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, October 01 as the manufacturer of non-ferrous metal player settled at Rs 265.25 on NSE, a premium of 14.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 232. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 14.25 per cent at Rs 265.05 on NSE.

As of the listing price, investors, who received a single lot of 64 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 2,128 on their investment of Rs 14,848. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots consisting of 896 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 29,792 on their investment of Rs 2,07,872.

Listing of Jain Resource Recycling has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, Jain Resource Recycling was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 13-15 per shares in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gain of 5-6 per cent for the investors. The grey market premium stood around Rs 30 per share, before the issue kicked-off for the bidding.

The IPO of Jain Resource Recycling was open for bidding between September 24 and September 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 220-232 per share with a lot size of 64 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,250 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) 3,23,27,586 equity shares worth Rs 750 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 15.90 times fetching more than 3 lakh applications, fetching bids more than Rs 11,500 . The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 25.29 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) saw bids for 5.30 times. However, the retail investors' quota was booked at 3.62 times.

Incorporated in 2022, Chennai-based Jain Resource Recycling is engaged in the recycling and manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products. Its product portfolio includes lead and lead alloy ingots, copper and copper ingots, and aluminium and aluminium alloys. It operates three recycling facilities located at SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Chennai.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. PL Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book running lead managers of Jain Resources Recycling and Kfin Technologies was appointed as the registrar of the issue.