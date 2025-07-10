Jaiprakash Power shares jump 23% in 5 sessions; here's what tech charts indicate

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged in Thursday's trade, bucking their two-day fall. Last checked, the stock was up 2.91 per cent at Rs 23.02. At this price, it has cumulatively gained 22.95 per cent in the past five trading sessions.

Around 2.77 crore shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, lower than the two-week average volume of 3.05 crore shares. The counter registered a turnover of Rs 63.82 crore, with the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) standing at Rs 15,810.93 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A few technical analysts see a bullish setup in JP Power but advise caution at current levels. On the level-specific front, a breakout above Rs 24 could fuel further gains, while support lies in the Rs 20–18.50 range.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that JP Power has been in an uptrend since the start of the current financial year. Recently, it witnessed a sharp rise in price and volume, testing a key resistance zone of Rs 23–24. A strong and sustained breakout above this level could trigger the next rally. He advised trailing profits with stop losses following the steep rise, while identifying Rs 20–19 as a key support area.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Analyst at Bonanza, pointed out signs of a bullish trend but cautioned against fresh buying at current levels due to resistance. He recommended a 'buy-on-dip' approach as long as the stock remains above its support of Rs 18.50, warning that a drop below the said level would negate the bullish outlook.

Advertisement

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 83.02. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.55 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.32. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.18 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.76. According to Trendlyne data, JP Power has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.