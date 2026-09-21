Jaiprakash Power shares jump 7%; will this strong upmove sustain?

"The IBC proceedings will stand withdrawn once all the conditions of settlement terms are fulfilled. The company will keep the stock exchanges informed of any further developments in this matter," JP Power said.

The development comes after Adani Power Ltd clarified that a media report suggesting it was likely to increase its stake in JP Power to 51 per cent before the end of 2026 was false.

"We would like to clarify that this article is entirely false. Adani Power Limited has not undertaken any such action, as claimed in the article," Adani Power stated.

Following the implementation of the approved resolution plan of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), effective May 21, 2026, JAL's 24 per cent stake in JP Power was acquired by Adani Power, according to JP Power.

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"We believe that we shall benefit from the Adani Power's experience in the conceptualization, design, development, construction and operation of power plants, and will be able to manage multiple aspects of power projects, from front-end engineering design to completion, operation and maintenance," JP Power said.

On the technical outlook, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Rs 17.50 is the immediate resistance level for the stock. The broader technical structure remains weak, with the stock still trading below its key moving averages. The current move appears to be a technical pullback rather than a trend reversal. Fresh buying is not recommended at current levels, while a sustained move above Rs 17.50 could improve the technical setup."

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said JP Power is currently more of a speculative stock and is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "JP Power stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 15.37. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 16.8 could lead to an upside target of Rs 19.28 in the near term."