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Jaiprakash Power shares jump 7%; will this strong upmove sustain?

Jaiprakash Power shares jump 7%; will this strong upmove sustain?

JPASSOCIAT2.42(-%)

The stock's sharp move came after JP Power informed the stock exchanges that it had agreed to settle a claim, subject to payment of Rs 511 crore as full and final payment, fulfilment of certain other conditions and execution of a definitive agreement.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 6:33 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power shares jump 7%; will this strong upmove sustain?Following the implementation of the approved resolution plan of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), effective May 21, 2026, JAL's 24 per cent stake in JP Power was acquired by Adani Power, according to JP Power.

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) surged 13.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 17.48 on Monday. The stock eventually settled 7.43 per cent higher at Rs 16.49. However, it remains down 6.36 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

The stock's sharp move came after JP Power informed the stock exchanges that it had agreed to settle a claim, subject to payment of Rs 511 crore as full and final payment, fulfilment of certain other conditions and execution of a definitive agreement. Following completion of the settlement terms, the insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will stand withdrawn.

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"The IBC proceedings will stand withdrawn once all the conditions of settlement terms are fulfilled. The company will keep the stock exchanges informed of any further developments in this matter," JP Power said.

The development comes after Adani Power Ltd clarified that a media report suggesting it was likely to increase its stake in JP Power to 51 per cent before the end of 2026 was false.

"We would like to clarify that this article is entirely false. Adani Power Limited has not undertaken any such action, as claimed in the article," Adani Power stated.

Following the implementation of the approved resolution plan of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), effective May 21, 2026, JAL's 24 per cent stake in JP Power was acquired by Adani Power, according to JP Power.

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"We believe that we shall benefit from the Adani Power's experience in the conceptualization, design, development, construction and operation of power plants, and will be able to manage multiple aspects of power projects, from front-end engineering design to completion, operation and maintenance," JP Power said.

On the technical outlook, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Rs 17.50 is the immediate resistance level for the stock. The broader technical structure remains weak, with the stock still trading below its key moving averages. The current move appears to be a technical pullback rather than a trend reversal. Fresh buying is not recommended at current levels, while a sustained move above Rs 17.50 could improve the technical setup."

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said JP Power is currently more of a speculative stock and is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "JP Power stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 15.37. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 16.8 could lead to an upside target of Rs 19.28 in the near term."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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