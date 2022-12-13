scorecardresearch
Jamna Auto, Go Fashion & Ahluwalia Contracts among 5 stocks seeing brokerage initiation this week

JM Financial has initiated coverage on Go Fashion, saying the company is the leader (value market share of 8 per cent) in India’s highly unorganised women’s bottom-wear segment that is pegged at Rs 13,500 crore

IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Ahluwalia Contracts, as it believes the company would be a beneficiary of infra and industrial capex in India. Ahluwalia Contracts offers turnkey solutions in the construction of vertical structure (building)

Jamna Auto, Go Fashion, Ahluwalia Contracts, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy and Fusion Micro Finance are five stocks which have seen brokerage initiations in the last 2-3 days. Analyst targets on some of these stocks suggest strong returns going ahead. This is what analysts said while initiating coverage on these stocks:

JM Financial has initiated coverage on Go Fashion, saying the company is the leader (value market share of 8 per cent) in India’s highly unorganised women’s bottom-wear segment that is pegged at Rs 13,500 crore. Go Fashion is the first company to launch an exclusive branded portfolio in the space, JM Financial said.

IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Ahluwalia Contracts, as it believes the company would be a beneficiary of infra and industrial capex in India. Ahluwalia Contracts  offers turnkey solutions in the construction of vertical structure (building).

LKP Securities has initiated coverage on Jamna Auto Industries, as it feels the company is a beneficiary of the ongoing positivity in the commercial vehicle (CV) cycle.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy with a ‘buy’ rating and a target of Rs 454 that suggests 57 per cent potential upside over Monday's closing of Rs 288.75.

Haitong said Fusion Micro Finance is the second largest and one of the fastest growing NBFC-MFIs, having registered 55 per cent AUM CAGR over the last five years. During the same period, Fusion reported a healthy 32 per cent CAGR in borrowers; whereas its average disbursal ticket size (FY19-22) has grown at a mere 11 per cent CAGR.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
