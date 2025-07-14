Jane Street seeks lifting of restrictions, SEBI says request under examination

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday said Jane Street has requested it to lift certain conditional restrictions imposed on it under the earlier interim order and issue an appropriate direction in this regard. This comes after the global proprietary trading giant deposited $567 million or Rs 4,843.57 crore in escrow accounts in compliance with SEBI directives.

SEBI said the request is currently under examination in accordance with the directions of the interim order, adding that it remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market.

Jane Street entities, SEBI said, suggested that the action has been undertaken by them without prejudice to their rights and remedies that remain available to them in law and equity.

"This is to confirm that Jane Street has informed SEBI that in compliance with paragraph 62.1 of the July 3, 2025 Interim Order, a sum of INR 4,843,57,70,168/- (Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty Three Crore Fifty Seven Lakh Seventy Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Eight Rupees only) has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of SEBI," SEBI said.

Jane Street has no intention to trade in Indian options, Reuters quoting sources reported today. "The money has been deposited in good faith. The firm continues to contest the order and will send a formal response rebutting the allegations in coming weeks," a second source told Reuters.

In its interim order, SEBI had barred the New York-based JS Group and its affiliated entities from buying, selling, or dealing in securities—directly or indirectly. The market regulator also directed the group to deposit unlawful gains of Rs 4,843 crore into an escrow account with a scheduled commercial bank in India.

SEBI further instructed stock exchanges to closely monitor all future trading activities and positions of JS Group entities. This was to ensure they do not engage in any manipulative practices, including using trading patterns flagged in the order, until the regulator completes its investigation and any resulting proceedings.