JB Chemicals, EIH, BASF, VRL Logistics, others to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, EIH Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, MM Forgings Ltd and NOCIL Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on July 30, Wednesday.

The JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 30 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on August 13.

The EIH board, at its meeting held on May 20, had recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 75th AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on

or before August 31.

The BASF India board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before August 16.

The Aurionpro Solutions board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

Cravatex Ltd (Rs 12.5 per share), Hawkins Cookers Ltd (Rs 130 per share), MM Forgings Ltd (Rs 4 per share), NOCIL Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd (Rs 3.5 per share), Permanent Magnets Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Rs 0.8 per share), TD Power Systems Ltd (Rs 0.65 per share) and VRL Logistics Ltd (Rs 10 per share) would also turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

The domestic benchmark indices ended on a strong note. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex surged 446.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 81,337.95. The NSE Nifty50 climbed 140.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,821.10.