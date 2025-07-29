Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
JB Chemicals, EIH, BASF, VRL Logistics, others to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

JB Chemicals, EIH, BASF, VRL Logistics, others to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

The JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025 5:31 PM IST
JB Chemicals, EIH, BASF, VRL Logistics, others to turn ex-dividend on WednesdayDividend: The EIH board, at its meeting held on May 20, had recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, EIH Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, MM Forgings Ltd and NOCIL Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on July 30, Wednesday.

The JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 30 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on August 13.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The EIH board, at its meeting held on May 20, had recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 75th AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on
or before August 31.
.
The BASF India board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before August 16.

The Aurionpro Solutions board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. 

Advertisement

Cravatex Ltd (Rs 12.5 per share), Hawkins Cookers Ltd (Rs 130 per share), MM Forgings Ltd (Rs 4 per share), NOCIL Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd (Rs 3.5 per share), Permanent Magnets Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Rs 0.8 per share), TD Power Systems Ltd (Rs 0.65 per share) and VRL Logistics Ltd (Rs 10 per share) would also turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

The domestic benchmark indices ended on a strong note. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex surged 446.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 81,337.95. The NSE Nifty50 climbed 140.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,821.10.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today