JB Chemicals shares: Torrent Pharma makes open offer for 26% stake, sets price at 9% discount

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday announced an open offer to acquire up to 4,17,45,264 shares in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, representing 26 per cent stake for a total consideration of Rs 6,842.80 crore, assuming full acceptance. The open offer was made at a price of Rs 1,639.18 apiece, determined in accordance with Regulations 8(1) and 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations.

This was at 8.90 per cent discount to Friday's closing price of Rs 1,799.35 apiece on BSE for JB Chemicals.

The fresh development comes after listed firm Torrent Pharma announced acquisition of a controlling 46.39 per cent stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals from global investment firm KKR. The deal valued the target company at nearly Rs 25,700 crore on a fully diluted basis. Following the acquisition, Torrent Pharma has plans to amalgamate JB Chemicals with itself.

"On June 29, 2025, each of the board of directors of the Acquirer and the target company have approved a scheme of amalgamation between the acquirer and the Target Company under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable law (“Scheme”) pursuant to which, the Target Company will be amalgamated into the Acquirer as a going concern," Torrent Pharma said today.

The two pharma stocks will be in focus today.

MOFSL on Monday said acquiring JB Chemicals would be value accretive for Torrent Pharma backed by diversified branded portfolio comprising multiple potential mega brands, pan-India presence through a strong MR field force of 2,800, manufacturing capabilities/capacities for diversified dosage forms, and lozenges-led CDMO business.

"Ex-JBCP, we expect TRP to deliver 12 per cent/14 per cent/23 per cent revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY25-27. We value Torrent at 38x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR3,430. While the deal is positive, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock due to limited upside from the current levels," MOFSL said.

In consideration for the merger, the Torrent Pharma will issue and allot its equity shares to the shareholders of the JB Chemicals, in a pre-agreed swap ratio as set out in the scheme.

"Torrent and the JB Chemicals have also entered into a merger implementation agreement dated June 29, 2025 setting out the manner of effecting the transactions envisaged in the scheme and the rights and obligations of the acquirer and the target company in relation thereto," Torrent Pharma said.

The acquisition is taking place in two phases. In the first phase, Torrent would acquire a 46.39 per cent stake from KKR for Rs 11,917 crore, paying Rs 1,600 per share through a share purchase Agreement. This will be followed by a mandatory open offer to purchase up to an additional 26 per cent stake.