JBM Auto share price up 6% after UAE electric bus deal with Al Habtoor Motors

JBM Auto Ltd shares rose 6 per cent in Tuesday's trade after its electric bus manufacturing arm JBM Electric Vehicles partnered with UAE's automobile distributor Al Habtoor Motors to introduce next-generation electric buses in the UAE. Following the announcement, JBM Auto shares gained 6.49 per cent to Rs 790. The stock is up 34.41 per cent over six months and flat for 2025 so far.

The JBM Auto agreement, formalised during a signing ceremony with senior leaders from both firms, designates Al Habtoor Motors as the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM’s electric buses in the UAE, supporting nationwide deployment and service infrastructure. The collaboration aims to advance the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy by delivering low-emission, cost-efficient, and passenger-friendly electric mobility solutions.

JBM Electric Vehicles focuses on smart, connected, autonomous, and shared mobility, manufacturing advanced zero-emission buses at one of India’s largest integrated facilities, with an annual capacity of 20,000 buses. Its e-buses have logged over 200 million km, served more than a billion passengers, and saved over 350 million litres of diesel and one billion kg of CO₂. JBM targets 3 billion km of e-bus operations globally within three years.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD of JBM Auto, said, "The UAE is a strategic market for JBM Electric Vehicles. We aim to bring our full EV ecosystem expertise to support the UAE government’s sustainable transport vision. Al Habtoor Motors shares this vision, making them the ideal partners."

He added, “Through this partnership, we aim to cut CO₂ emissions by 2.8 billion kg, save over 1 billion litres of diesel, and serve more than 1.6 billion passengers over 10 years.”

Earlier this month, JBM Auto said its arm JBM ECOLIFE Mobility (P) Ltd and India's leading electric bus manufacturer and EV Ecosystem player, has successfully secured a $100 million in rupee equivalent long term capital investment from International Financial Corporation (IFC). The investment will finance deployment of modern, airconditioned electric buses across cities in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.