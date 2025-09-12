JBM Auto stock in focus as arm gets $100 mn investment for e-bus operations

Shares of JBM Auto are in news today after the auto parts major said its group firm JBM Ecolife Mobility has received a $100 million long-term capital investment from International Financial Corporation (IFC). JBM Auto shares ended 0.93% lower at Rs 625.50 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 625.50.

Market cap of the firm stood Rs 14,792 crore.

The investment will boost deployment of modern, air-conditioned electric buses across cities in Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.

The investment will accelerate e-bus deployment and raise JBM’s technological edge in delivering safe, modular, and sustainable mobility solutions. It marks IFC’s first capital investment in the e-bus sector in Asia and its largest globally, strengthening urban transport resilience across Indian cities.

JBM has already deployed 2,500+ e-buses across 10 states and 15 airports, with an order book of 11,000 more under execution. Its Delhi-NCR facility, among the world’s largest dedicated e-bus plants, has an annual capacity of 20,000 units.

Since 2018, JBM e-buses have clocked 200 million e-kms and served 1 billion passengers—setting new standards for comfort, safety, and innovation under its “3 billion e-km promise.

"With trusted partners like IFC, this initiative serves as a strategic beginning to many more upcoming associations towards augmenting e-bus deployment with enhanced agility and scale," JBM Auto Vice Chairman & MD Nishant Arya stated.

Over the last decade, the company has successfully deployed zero-emission public mobility solutions across over 20 cities pan-India and globally across Europe, Middle East, and the APAC region, he added.

JBM Auto Limited is a manufacturer of auto systems with a presence in the e-mobility space. The company manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies and moulds and buses, including sale of spare parts, accessories and maintenance contracts of buses.