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Jefferies sees 46% upside potential in this Adani stock; shares targets for AGEL, Adani Power

Jefferies sees 46% upside potential in this Adani stock; shares targets for AGEL, Adani Power

ADANIENSOL1,440.10(2.30%)

The brokerage highlighted AESL's 2.5 GW round-the-clock (RTC) power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) for 25 years.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Jefferies sees 46% upside potential in this Adani stock; shares targets for AGEL, Adani PowerThe brokerage said AESL management had indicated during its first-quarter FY27 earnings call that it aims to eventually tie up most of its capacity on the consumer side.

Global brokerage Jefferies has assigned a 'Buy' rating on Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,060, implying a potential upside of 46 per cent from its assessed price of Rs 1,407.50.

The brokerage highlighted AESL's 2.5 GW round-the-clock (RTC) power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) for 25 years.

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"This increases the tied-up volumes of the trading segment to 57 per cent in FY28E vs 20 per cent at the end of Q1 FY27, making EBITDA profile more sustainable. Merchant prices have also been higher during Q2 FY27 till date, which could mean some positive surprise potential in the trading segment in 2Q also," Jefferies said.

The brokerage said AESL management had indicated during its first-quarter FY27 earnings call that it aims to eventually tie up most of its capacity on the consumer side.

"We are currently valuing the trading business at 5x EV/EBITDA Sept 28E vs 22x for the ex-trading business given its volatile nature. As tie-ups increase and volatility reduces, there is scope for re-rating of the segment," Jefferies stated.

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"Average merchant prices in Q2 FY27 till date is up 48 per cent YoY and 14 per cent QoQ to Rs 5.8/unit with the first week of Sept 2026 seeing a peak of Rs 7.5/unit. Our Q2 FY27E realisation for the trading business is down 19 per cent QoQ and could see upside surprise. Every 5 per cent change in realisation adds 3% per cent to our FY27E EBITDA," it added.

The brokerage flagged inability to maintain interest rates and market share loss as downside risks for AESL.

Jefferies has also given 'Buy' ratings on Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Power Ltd, with target prices of Rs 1,328 and Rs 215, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 1:06 PM IST
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