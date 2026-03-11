JFS share price target: MOFSL initiates coverage on Jio Financial, sees 36% upside

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd rose 1 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and set a target price of Rs 320, implying a 36 per cent potential upside from current levels. The demerged financial services entity of Reliance Industries had 48.12 lakh retail investors as of December 31, 2025 with up to Rs 2 lakh investments.

Calling it a structural play on the financialisation of India's digital economy, MOFSL said Jio Financial has proven its ability to pivot to an operational powerhouse by successfully shifting its revenue mix, where core business income now accounts for over 55 per cent of total earnings. MOFSL said JFS' primary strength lies in its triple-threat advantage: an industry-leading liability franchise, a low-cost customer acquisition funnel through its Jio telecom and retail ecosystem, and global financial product manufacturing expertise via the BlackRock and Allianz joint ventures.

"While near-term profitability remains subdued due to the incubation phase of multiple businesses, the groundwork laid across technology, partnerships, and distribution positions the company for scalable growth over the medium to long term. We model consolidated PAT CAGR of 48 per cent over FY26-28E and initiate coverage on JFS with a Buy rating and TP of Rs 320/share. Our SoTP does not factor in valuation from businesses, which are still in their incubation phases," it said.

On Wednesday, the stock rose 1.29 per cent to hit a high of Rs 239.15 on BSE.

MOFSL said JFS represents a long-term opportunity in India’s evolving financial services landscape, supported by strong parentage, a robust balance sheet, and access to a large digital and consumer ecosystem.

MOFSL said near-term JFS earnings and return metrics are likely to remain constrained as operating franchises are built across lending, asset and wealth management, and payments and insurance. However, parallel scaling of multiple businesses, anchored in digital-first distribution, capital discipline, and selective partnerships, provides meaningful medium-to-long-term optionality, the brokerage added.

"JIOFIN offers a compelling long-term growth runway, supported by the breadth of its financial services platform and multiple embedded value-creation levers. While current valuations reflect a part of the medium-term growth potential, we believe they do not fully capture the scale opportunity across lending, asset management, insurance, and digital financial services as these businesses transition from incubation to meaningful profitability," it said.

The stock trades at 1 times FY27E book value. MOFSL estimated JFS consolidated PAT CAGR of 48 per cent over FY26-FY28.