Jhunjhunwala, RK Damani, Kacholia portfolio stocks: How their top holdings performed this calendar

Against a 6 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex so far, small cap investor Anil Kumar Goel saw his portfolio value dropping 22 per cent. Radhakishan Damani's portfolio value declined 17 per cent. Mukul Agrawal and Rekha Jhunjhuwala's portfolio values relatively outperformed the benchmark index despite value erosion. The decline in Ashish Kacholia's portfolio value fall was in line with the market selloff. Ashish Dhawan's portfolio value rose marginally during this period, according to publicly available data with Trendlyne.

Anil Kumar Goel’s portfolio value was down to Rs 1,462.94 crore from Rs 1,896.76 as of December 31, down 22.87 per cent. Goel's biggest holding KRBL is down 14 per cent; his other major holdings Triveni Engineering (down 9 per cent), Dalmia Bharat (down 2 per cent) and TCPL Packaging (down 16 per cent) have also fallen this year so far.

RK Damani portfolio value, which includes his stake in Avenue Supermarts, stood at Rs 1,51,988.51 crore as of last count compared with Rs 1,84,512.43 crore as of December 31, down 17.62 per cent. Shares of Avenue Supermarts are down 18 per cent year-to-date. VST Industries, his second biggest holding is down, 7 per cent while India Cements, his third largest holding has fallen 22 per cent year-to-date.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio value stood at Rs 31,853 crore compared with Rs 33,230 crore at the end of December quarter. Titan Company, her biggest holding is down 3 per cent. Star Health was down 7 per cent while Metro Brands, her third largest holding, declined 13 per cent year-to-date.

Mukul Agrawal's portfolio value fell 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,687.56 crore from 2,729.45 crore, down 1.53 crore. Radico Khaitan, his biggest holding, is up 18 per cent from December 31 levels. But Raymond (down 21 per cent) and PDS (down 4 per cent), his other big holdings have fallen year-to-date.

As per Trendlyne, there were at least seven stocks where Dolly Khanna's stakes dropped below 1 per cent, Q3 shareholding pattern released in January and February suggested.

Khanna's biggest holding CPCL is up 13 per cent year-to-date, but KCP and Monte Carlo Fashions, her two other big holdings, are down 17 per cent each this calendar. Data showed, Khanna's portfolio value stood Rs 224.21 crore as of last count, down 45 per cent from Rs 409.74 crore as on December 31.

Ashish Kacholia's portfolio value fell 6.68 per cent to Rs 1,679.90 crore from Rs 1,800.34 crore. His biggest holding Safari Industries is up 17 per cent this calendar. NIIT is up 3 per cent but his other big holdings PCBL and Ami Organics have dropped 15 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

Ashish Dhawan's portfolio value has risen 1 per cent to Rs 2,145.71 crore from Rs 2,123.50 crore as on December 31. IDFC, M&M Financial and Glenmark Pharma are Dhawan's three biggest stock holdings. M&M Financial and IDFC are down 8 per cent each while Glenmark Pharma has risen 2 per cent this calendar.

Also read: Hike in STT on F&O trades to dent trading volumes, adoption: Industry players

Also read: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares: CLSA upgrades KMB stock to 'buy' on less-demanding valuations