Jhunjhunwala, Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia: How HNI portfolios fared in 2022

Three Jhunjhunwala stocks Titan Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Metro Brands, accounted for Rs 21,983.40 of the total portfolio size

Mukul Agrawal holdings’ value stood at Rs 2,692 crore, up from Rs 2,504 crore. Ashish Dhawan's portfolio value rose to Rs 2,003 crore from Rs 1,698 crore Mukul Agrawal holdings’ value stood at Rs 2,692 crore, up from Rs 2,504 crore. Ashish Dhawan's portfolio value rose to Rs 2,003 crore from Rs 1,698 crore

2022 was a modest year for stocks, but portfolio values of celebrated HNI investors jumped up to 40 per cent during the year, suggesting either their portfolio stocks moved up or wealthy investors used the year to build portfolios, or both.  

In the case of Rekha Jhunjhunwala, equity investments in 30 stocks were worth Rs 32,823 crore, up 34.25 per cent over December 2021's Rs 24,449 crore, as per publicly data available with Trendlyne. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's Warren Buffett and Rekha's better half, passed away on August 14 this year.

Three Jhunjhunwala stocks Titan Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Metro Brands, accounted for Rs 21,983.40 of the family stock portfolio.  Titan Company was up 3 per cent for the year, in line with the BSE Sensex. Star Health declined 28 per cent while Metro Brands soared 95.35 per cent during the year. 

Published on: Dec 30, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 30, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
