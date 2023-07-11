Jio Financial demerger effect? Paytm, Bajaj Finance shares fall for 3rd day. Here's what analysts say

Shares of One 97 Communication (Paytm) on Tuesday declined for the third straight day while those of Bajaj Finance slipped for the fifth session amid fresh details emerging on the demerger of Jio Financial Services (JFS).

JFS could be the fifth-largest financial services company in terms of net worth post the demerger with Reliance Industries. Jio Financial Services could leverage Reliance group's network of more than 15,000 stores across several formats and a vast customer base and, in turn, be a formidable threat for incumbents, foreign brokerage Macquarie had said in November last year.

Analysts, however, insist the recent drop in stocks has more to do with profit taking than concerns over JFS, which still is at nascent stage and need to prove itself. Shares of Paytm settled Tuesday's session at Rs 806.75, down 1.62 per cent. The stock fell 3.61 per cent on Monday and 2.21 per cent on Friday. Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, has also fallen 5.3 per cent in five straight days of fall.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said it is difficult to say whether the recent fall in Paytm and Bajaj Finance shares was related to Jio Financial demerger news, but he noted that Paytm shares had seen a vertical rise since Rs 650 level while Bajaj Finance shares hit record highs recently after a gap of two years.

"The fall could just be profit taking at highs," Mishra said.

Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities and Kranthi Bathini of Wealth Mills Securities too believe the fall was more to do with profit booking. Jasani said Jio would need to prove itself, converting plans into action, before investors get nervous and assess the risk to incumbents. "The recent fall is nothing but correction from the previous up move,” he said.

Bathini said that JFS is at a nascent stage and one would see how it emerges over a period of time. Bathini noted that the NBFC lending space is getting overcrowded, “with more players such as Poonawalas, Piramals and, also, some of the tier II midcap banking players such as IDFC First Bank becoming aggressive. The valuation too is not cheap after the recent rise," he said.

Macquarie had in November 2022 said while it was too early to understand the exact customer segments and target markets that Jio Financial Services plans to cater to, it seemed clear that JFS will be focused on consumer and merchant lending, which is the mainstay of NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and fintechs like Paytm.

Last week, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) informed stock exchanges that it will, along with Reliance Strategic Investments, take necessary steps, including fixing the record date for allotment and listing of equity shares of the latter on stock exchanges. Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) would be renamed as Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL).