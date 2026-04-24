Jio Financial, Glenmark Pharma, Marico: Stocks to buy— check price target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday on the back of elevated crude oil prices, which weighed on the market sentients. Weaker Indian rupee and persistent FIIs outflows also added to weakness. The BSE Sensex tanked 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to close at 77,664, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 24,173.05.

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Select buzzing stocks including Jio Financial Services Ltd, Marico and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Glenmark Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,520-2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,170

Glenmark Pharma is showing strong technical momentum after a decisive breakout to a fresh all time high, following an extended consolidation phase. The move is supported by a clear surge in volumes, indicating strong buying participation and confirming the validity of the breakout. Price action remains firmly in an uptrend, with a consistent higher high, higher low formation and sustained trading above key moving averages, reflecting positive momentum. Importantly, the stock is holding above the breakout zone, suggesting strength and acceptance at higher levels.



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Jio Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 268-276 | Stop Loss: Rs 232

Prices of Jio Financial are witnessing early indications of a potential trend reversal following a prolonged decline. The recent sharp bounce from lower levels, accompanied by improving volumes, suggests fresh buying interest is stepping in. A key development is the breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern, which typically signals a bullish shift in trend. Price action is also moving back above short term EMAs, reflecting improving momentum. With a sequence of higher lows now forming, the structure appears to be turning constructive.



Marico | Buy | Target Price: Rs 830-845 | Stop Loss: Rs 735

Marico Ltd continues to display a firm bullish bias, rebounding from the lower end of its rising channel and extending its ongoing uptrend. The price structure remains constructive, marked by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying momentum. Additionally, the stock is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages across timeframes, indicating strong alignment and trend strength. This setup suggests the uptrend is intact, and any near term pullbacks are likely to be viewed as buying opportunities rather than signs of weakness.