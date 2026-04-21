Jio Financial promoter holding climbs to 49% after 25 crore share allotment; details here

Jio Financial Services Ltd has allotted 25 crore equity shares to promoter group entities following the conversion of warrants issued on a preferential basis, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Stakeholders' Relationship Committee of the Board approved the allotment of 25,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 306.50 per share. The shares were issued to Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd, both part of the promoter group, upon conversion of an equal number of warrants.

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Sikka Ports & Terminals was allotted 12.5 crore shares, increasing its holding from 6.85 crore shares (1.08 per cent) to 19.35 crore shares (2.93 per cent). Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd also received 12.5 crore shares, taking its stake from 12.84 crore shares (2.02 per cent) to 25.34 crore shares (3.84 per cent). Together, the two entities now hold 6.77 per cent in the company, up from 3.10 per cent earlier.

Following the allotment, Jio Financial's paid-up equity share capital rose from Rs 6,353.14 crore to Rs 6,603.14 crore, with the total number of shares increasing from 635.31 crore to 660.31 crore.

The overall shareholding of the promoter and promoter group has increased from 47.12 per cent to 49.13 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, the Mukesh Ambani-led company stated.

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The development is in continuation of the company's earlier disclosure dated September 3, 2025, when it had announced the allotment of 50 crore warrants to the same promoter group entities on a preferential basis.

Meanwhile, shares of Jio Financial were last seen trading 0.82 per cent lower at Rs 235.10.