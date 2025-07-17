Jio Financial Q1 results: Profit up 4% YoY; revenue, NII see sharp surge

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday posted a 3.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with the figure climbing to Rs 324.66 crore from Rs 312.63 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations witnessed a sharp 46.58 per cent rise to Rs 612.46 crore, up from Rs 417.82 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company's net interest income (NII) also saw robust growth, jumping 52 per cent YoY to Rs 264.06 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 161.74 crore in the year-ago period.

The quarterly earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, JFSL shares settled 0.47 per cent lower at Rs 318.10.

On the technical front, Drumil Vithlani of Bonanza said the stock continues to maintain a higher high–higher low structure on daily charts, signalling an ongoing uptrend.

"After a sharp rally, some profit-taking has emerged, with prices now near a strong demand zone aligned with the 20-day EMA at Rs 317. This could act as a support level for the next leg higher," he said.

From a trading perspective, Vithlani suggests accumulating at current levels with a stop loss at Rs 302 and upside targets at Rs 335 and Rs 340.

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund -- a JV between Jio Financial and global investment giant BlackRock -- has recently received Sebi approval to launch four passive index funds, covering midcap, smallcap, Next 50 and G-Sec segments.

Additionally, the venture raised Rs 17,800 crore across three recently launched debt schemes, marking a strong debut.