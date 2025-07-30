Jio Financial Services to raise Rs 15,825 crore via convertible warrants

Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) on Wednesday, July 30, announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 15,825 crore through the issuance of 50 crore convertible warrants. These warrants will be issued for cash at Rs 316.50 each, comprising a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 306.50 per unit.

Following this issuance, the promoter group’s stake in JFSL will increase significantly, from the current 47.12% to over 54%. This capital infusion will be executed via a preferential issue of warrants to promoter entities, further consolidating control.

The warrants will be allotted on a private placement basis to two promoter group firms: Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities and Power Private Ltd. Each warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share. Post-conversion, Sikka Ports & Terminals’ stake in the company will rise from 1.08% to 4.65%, while Jamnagar Utilities’ stake will jump from 2.02% to 5.52%.

This capital raise is a strategic step aimed at strengthening JFSL’s balance sheet and enabling the company to scale its presence in the financial services domain—including lending, insurance, and digital payments. JFSL, which was demerged from Reliance Industries in 2023, is actively positioning itself as a formidable player in India’s growing fintech and NBFC ecosystem.

The JFSL promoter group includes the Ambani family and other Reliance holding companies. The move underscores their commitment to long-term value creation in the financial services segment.

On Wednesday, JFSL shares ended 0.34% lower on the NSE compared to Tuesday’s close. Despite this dip, the stock has gained around 5% year-to-date in 2025. However, its 1-year return remains negative, down 3%.

Operationally, the company reported a 4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹325 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 313 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) rose 27% from Rs 256 crore in Q4FY25. The company’s topline also improved—revenue stood at Rs 493 crore in Q1FY26, up 24% over Q4FY25. Interest income rose to Rs 363 crore from Rs 276 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 162 crore a year earlier. Fee, commission, and other service income also improved to Rs 53 crore, up from Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 38 crore in Q1FY25.