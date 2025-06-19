Jio Financial shares down 10% in 6 months; is this a buying opportunity?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) were trading 1.70 per cent lower at Rs 283.10 in Thursday's trade. At this price, the stock has slipped 9.60 per cent in the last six months.

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) recently acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank from the State Bank of India (SBI) for Rs 104.54 crore. The transaction received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 4, 2025, making Jio Payments Bank a wholly-owned subsidiary of JFSL.

Earlier, JFSL had informed stock exchanges that its 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock — Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd — was granted a certificate of registration by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to operate as an investment adviser.

Additionally, Sebi approved the launch of mutual fund operations by JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, another 50:50 JV between JFSL and US-based BlackRock Inc.

A few market experts maintained a positive outlook on the counter, with one noting that exciting times could lie ahead.

Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey FinServ Pvt, told Business Today that Jio Financial is transitioning from the conceptual phase to active execution across its business segments. "The acquisition of SBI's stake in the payments bank isn't surprising, especially as the company is making significant strides in the NBFC space. Its retail operations are expected to integrate with various financial products," he noted.

Choksey further highlighted that Jio Financial has begun launching a range of offerings, including bundled products like insurance combined with mutual funds, which he believes could be transformative for the industry. "They're also set to roll out the Aladdin investment platform, a key offering from BlackRock, which adds to the excitement around the company's future," he added.

Nilesh Jain, VP at Centrum Broking, believes that the counter has potential to reach Rs 340–350 levels. He advises placing a stop loss at Rs 265 and recommends accumulating the stock at current levels from a positional perspective.

Promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the RIL-backed entity as of March 2025.