Jio Financial shares down 25% in 6 months; here's what analysts say post Q4 earnings

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) shed 0.08 per cent on Monday to settle at Rs 246.25. At this closing price, the stock has corrected 24.71 per cent in the last six months.

The company reported a 1.61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 316 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 311 crore in the same period last year. During the quarter under review, interest income slipped marginally to Rs 276 crore.

"Jio Financial's quarterly results have been flattish. At present, retail investors should wait and observe the developments which are taking place. The market has been anticipating how the company's new initiations can turn into a revenue generator. From a long-term view, one should consider holding on to it," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

On technical setup, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 225 level.

"One can 'buy' the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 225 for expected targets Rs 280–301 in a couple of weeks," said Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100, 150-day and 200-day (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 62.33. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 295.68 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.31. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.83 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.13. According to Trendlyne data, Jio Financial has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Last checked, promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries-backed entity.