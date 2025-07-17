Jio Financial shares flat ahead of Q1 FY26 results; here's what analysts are watching

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd were largely flat in Thursday's trade, with investors maintaining a cautious stance ahead of the company's Q1 FY26 (June 2025 quarter) earnings announcement. The stock was last seen trading marginally higher by 0.05 per cent at Rs 319.75, marking a 5.01 per cent gain year-to-date (YTD).

Analysts are closely watching the company's first-quarter results, scheduled to be released later in the day, amid several strategic developments. Nitin Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, said, "Jio Financial is set to unveil its Q1 numbers amid heightened anticipation. Key developments during the quarter include Sebi's approval for its Jio BlackRock broking and advisory venture, launch of four passive fund NFOs, and the full acquisition of Jio Payments Bank."

He added that the company is expected to report moderate revenue and profit growth over Q4 FY25's net profit of Rs 316 crore and revenue of Rs 493 crore. "Key indicators to monitor include segmental income from interest, fees, broking, advisory and AUM trends. Positive surprises, backed by its low-debt profile, could drive a fresh rally in the stock," Jain noted.

On the technical front, Drumil Vithlani of Bonanza said the stock continues to maintain a higher high–higher low structure on daily charts, signalling an ongoing uptrend. "After a sharp rally, some profit-taking has emerged, with prices now near a strong demand zone aligned with the 20-day EMA at Rs 317. This could act as a support level for the next leg higher," he said. From a trading perspective, Vithlani suggests accumulating at current levels with a stop loss at Rs 302 and upside targets at Rs 335 and Rs 340.

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund -- a JV between Jio Financial and global investment giant BlackRock -- received Sebi approval to launch four passive index funds, covering midcap, smallcap, Next 50 and G-Sec segments. Additionally, the venture raised Rs 17,800 crore across three recently launched debt schemes, marking a strong debut.

As Jio Financial continues to expand its fintech and NBFC footprint, Q1 performance will be a key factor in determining its near-term trajectory.