Jio Financial shares gain 3% as BofA to invest Rs 18,268 crore in Jio Credit; key details

Jio Financial Services Ltd shares gained 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company board approved the execution of a share subscription agreement and a shareholders' agreement involving Jio Credit Ltd and NB Holdings Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation. The agreement is for an investment of up to Rs 18,268.22 crore in Jio Credit Ltd for a stake of 49.90 per cent.
The proposed investment will be made through the subscription of securities of Jio Credit Ltd by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. The transaction is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.