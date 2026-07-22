Jio Financial shares: Hold or buy? Market expert explains why fresh entry may have to wait

Jio Financial Services Ltd may continue to attract investor attention on IPO-related optimism, but the stock is not offering a compelling fresh entry at current levels, according to market expert Akshay Bhagwat, Associate Director of Derivatives Research at JM Financial. Responding to a viewer query on Business Today Television, Bhagwat said the counter has remained largely stagnant for months and lacks the technical setup needed for a strong near-term rally.

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For investors already holding the stock, his advice was clear: stay put, but do not add more yet.

IPO buzz keeps sentiment alive

Bhagwat said the only meaningful positive trigger for Jio Financial at this stage is “its IPO,” which has created a sentimental build-up in the market even though dates have not yet been announced. That expectation, he suggested, is keeping investor interest intact despite the absence of decisive price momentum.

In market terms, that is an important distinction. Sentiment can support valuations for a while, but without a clear event timeline or earnings-led re-rating, such enthusiasm often struggles to translate into sustained upside.



Price action remains underwhelming

The sharper concern, Bhagwat indicated, lies in the stock’s actual trading behaviour. “If you see the price action, in the last five months the stock has not performed at all,” he said, adding that the counter appears “stuck” around the Rs 240 zone.

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That assessment matters because range-bound stocks often test investor patience, especially when broader markets are rewarding selective financial and wealth-linked plays. In the wider market conversation, experts have been more constructive on asset management and wealth-management names benefiting from the financialisation of savings, a theme that continues to show resilience even amid volatility in benchmark indices.



Technical view turns cautious

Bhagwat’s technical reading was notably restrained. “Technically also, I am not seeing expectations of any very big rally,” he said, while identifying Rs 210 as a strong support level for the stock.

That effectively sets the framework for investors: downside support exists, but upside conviction is still missing. For holders who entered at higher levels, the call is not to panic, but neither is it to average aggressively in anticipation of a breakout that charts do not yet confirm.

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What investors should watch

The takeaway from the segment is straightforward. Existing investors can continue to hold Jio Financial Services, but fresh buying should wait for either a stronger technical breakout or greater clarity on the IPO-related trigger that is currently driving sentiment. Until then, the stock appears to be trading more on expectation than on momentum.