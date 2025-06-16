Jio Financial shares slip 4% year-to-date; what should investors do?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) were down 0.20 per cent at Rs 293.35 in Monday's trade. At this level, the stock has declined 3.66 per cent so far this calendar year. However, it has gained 6.02 per cent over the past month.

JFSL recently informed bourses that its 50:50 joint venture (JV) with BlackRock -- Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd -- secured a certificate of registration from capital market regulator Sebi to act as an investment adviser.

Before this, Sebi gave its nod to JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd — a 50:50 JV between JFSL and US-based BlackRock Inc — for starting mutual fund (MF) operations in India.

A few analysts remain positive on Jio Financial shares. One recommends accumulating at current levels with a near-term target of Rs 340–350 and a stop loss at Rs 265. Another maintains a long-term target of Rs 350.

Nilesh Jain, VP at Centrum Broking, noted a recent rebound in Jio Financial shares and sees potential for the stock to reach Rs 340–350. He advises placing a stop loss at Rs 265 and recommends accumulating the stock at current levels from a positional perspective.

Gaurang Shah, Senior VP at Geojit Financial, maintains a positive view on Jio Financial shares with a long-term target of around Rs 350.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.25. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 352.67 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.53. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.83 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.13. According to Trendlyne data, Jio Financial has a one-year beta of 1.48, indicating high volatility.

Promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed entity as of March 2025.