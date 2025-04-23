Jio Financial shares up 10% in a month; analysts see more upside potential

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd continued to rise for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The stock was last seen trading 1.93 per cent up at Rs 255.50. At this price, it has climbed 9.85 per cent in the past one month.

The company reported a 1.61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 316 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 311 crore in the same period last year. During the quarter under review, interest income slipped marginally to Rs 276 crore. Total expenses, including provisions, for Q4 FY25 jumped 63.11 per cent to Rs 168 crore as compared to Rs 103 crore in Q4 FY24 due to the scaling of businesses.

A few technical analysts remained positive on the counter, suggesting an upside potential of up to Rs 300 level.

"Jio Financial has made a very decent move after bottoming out around the Rs 200 zone. So, any dip towards Rs 250 will be a good buy. Keep a strict stop loss of Rs 240, expecting upside targets of Rs 280-300 for sure," Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, told Business Today.

The stock has potential to hit expected targets of Rs 280–301 in a couple of weeks, said Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100, 150-day and 200-day (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 67.90. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 300.72 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.42. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.83 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.13. According to Trendlyne data, Jio Financial has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

The counter saw heavy trading volume as around 18.76 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 15.18 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 47.86 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,62,958.08 crore.

Last checked, promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries-backed entity.