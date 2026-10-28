Jio IPO listing: How LIC, Reliance Power, NSE, LG, Hyundai, Paytm fared on debut day

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) had the worst listing-day performance, falling 27.40 per cent, followed by Reliance Power Ltd, which declined 17.27 per cent. The much-hyped Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) too disappointed, with a 7.77 per cent listing-day fall. Hyundai Motor India Ltd and GIC Re delivered negative returns of 7.77 per cent and 7.16 per cent, respectively.

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Going into the session, GIFT Nifty futures were down 191.50 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 22,620, hinting at a weak start to the market.

Bloomberg reported that shares the four companies that raised at least $2 billion in IPOs this decade fell an average 9.9 per cent on their first day of trading, with NSE the only one to finish higher. It said the longer-term record is no more encouraging, with shares of the companies behind India’s five previous biggest IPOs are all trading below their offer prices.

Ahead of Jio's listing Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, valuing it at 12 times estimated December 2028 Ebitda, at par with Bharti Airtel Ltd. The target implied 20 per cent upside over the IPO price of Rs 1,119. Last heard, Jio was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247 apiece, hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop.

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“Listing of Jio platform is definitely a milestone in the Indian capital market . It is a major Indian digital infrastructure business with substantial growth opportunities. Jio has more than 500 million subscribers and a large telecom network, alongside broadband, enterprise technology, cloud and AI opportunities," said Uday Patil, Executive Director at PL Capital.



Patil said large growth potential with attractive higher revenue per user, home broadband, enterprise services and monetisation of digital platforms could support future growth for Jio.

"Execution will determine how much value these opportunities create. It is definitely a long term bet & every investor would like to have the share in its portfolio,” he said.