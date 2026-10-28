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Jio IPO listing: How LIC, Reliance Power, NSE, LG, Hyundai, Paytm fared on debut day

Jio IPO listing: How LIC, Reliance Power, NSE, LG, Hyundai, Paytm fared on debut day

JPL1,357.20(21.29%)

Among past big IPOs, LG Electronics India Ltd delivered the highest listing-day return of 48.24 per cent, data compiled by Bloomberg suggested.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 8:42 AM IST
Jio IPO listing: How LIC, Reliance Power, NSE, LG, Hyundai, Paytm fared on debut dayOne 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) had the worst listing-day performance, falling 27.40 per cent, followed by Reliance Power Ltd, which declined 17.27 per cent.

Jio Platforms Ltd has the potential to become the most-valued telecom stock on the Street when it debuts on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday. Jio commands a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10.30 lakh crore at the upper end of the IPO price band, with grey market trends hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop. If this holds true and Jio sustains those gains through the end of the trading session, it would overtake Bharti Airtel, which currently commands an m-cap of Rs 12.34 lakh crore. Even with nil returns, Jio would be the fourth most-valued firm on the stock exchanges.

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Among past big IPOs, LG Electronics India Ltd delivered the highest listing-day return of 48.24 per cent, data compiled by Bloomberg suggested. It was followed by Coal India Ltd, which delivered a 39.82 per cent return on its November 2010 listing. HDB Financial Services Ltd also delivered a 13.64 per cent return. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd delivered a 1.85 per cent return, while Tata Capital Ltd gained 1.38 per cent on its debut day.

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) had the worst listing-day performance, falling 27.40 per cent, followed by Reliance Power Ltd, which declined 17.27 per cent. The much-hyped Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) too disappointed, with a 7.77 per cent listing-day fall. Hyundai Motor India Ltd and GIC Re delivered negative returns of 7.77 per cent and 7.16 per cent, respectively.

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Going into the session, GIFT Nifty futures were down 191.50 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 22,620, hinting at a weak start to the market.

Bloomberg reported that shares the four companies that raised at least $2 billion in IPOs this decade fell an average 9.9 per cent on their first day of trading, with NSE the only one to finish higher. It said the longer-term record is no more encouraging, with shares of the companies behind India’s five previous biggest IPOs are all trading below their offer prices.

Ahead of Jio's listing Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, valuing it at 12 times estimated December 2028 Ebitda, at par with Bharti Airtel Ltd. The target implied 20 per cent upside over the IPO price of Rs 1,119. Last heard, Jio was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247 apiece, hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop.

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“Listing of Jio platform is definitely a milestone in the Indian capital market . It is a major Indian digital infrastructure business with substantial growth opportunities. Jio has more than 500 million subscribers and a large telecom network, alongside broadband, enterprise technology, cloud and AI opportunities," said Uday Patil, Executive Director at PL Capital.
 
Patil said large growth potential with attractive higher revenue per user, home broadband, enterprise services and monetisation of digital platforms could support future growth for Jio.

"Execution will determine how much value these opportunities create. It is definitely a long term bet & every investor would like to have the share in its portfolio,” he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:27 AM IST
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