Jio IPO listing: How LIC, Reliance Power, NSE, LG, Hyundai, Paytm fared on debut day

Jio Platforms Ltd has the potential to become the most-valued telecom stock on the Street when it debuts on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday. Jio commands a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10.30 lakh crore at the upper end of the IPO price band, with grey market trends hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop. If this holds true and Jio sustains those gains through the end of the trading session, it would overtake Bharti Airtel, which currently commands an m-cap of Rs 12.34 lakh crore. Even with nil returns, Jio would be the fourth most-valued firm on the stock exchanges.
Among past big IPOs, LG Electronics India Ltd delivered the highest listing-day return of 48.24 per cent, data compiled by Bloomberg suggested. It was followed by Coal India Ltd, which delivered a 39.82 per cent return on its November 2010 listing. HDB Financial Services Ltd also delivered a 13.64 per cent return. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd delivered a 1.85 per cent return, while Tata Capital Ltd gained 1.38 per cent on its debut day.