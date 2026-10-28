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Jio Platforms becomes world's sixth-most valuable telecom firm on debut

Jio Platforms becomes world's sixth-most valuable telecom firm on debut

JPL1,417.50(26.68%)

Jio Platforms' m-cap came at around $131 billion, placing it slightly ahead of Bharti Airtel Ltd, valued at $130 billion. Globally, Jio Platforms ranks behind China Mobile ($221 billion), Verizon ($182 billion), T-Mobile ($157 billion), AT&T ($141 billion) and Deutsche Telekom ($135 billion).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 5:44 PM IST
Jio Platforms becomes world's sixth-most valuable telecom firm on debutJio Platforms, the digital arm of RIL, listed at Rs 1,358, a premium of 21.36 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,119.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed Jio Platforms Ltd became the world's sixth-most valuable telecom company by market capitalisation (m-cap) following its stock market debut, according to Bloomberg data.

Jio Platforms' m-cap came at around $131 billion, placing it slightly ahead of Bharti Airtel Ltd, valued at $130 billion. Globally, Jio Platforms ranks behind China Mobile ($221 billion), Verizon ($182 billion), T-Mobile ($157 billion), AT&T ($141 billion) and Deutsche Telekom ($135 billion).

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Japan's NTT, with a market cap of $98 billion, China Telecom ($89 billion) and KDDI Corp ($72 billion) complete the top 10 in the comparison, the data showed.

The comparison comes after Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the stock market.

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of RIL, listed at Rs 1,358, a premium of 21.36 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,119. The stock subsequently climbed to a high of Rs 1,423.80 before closing at Rs 1,419, up 26.81 per cent over its issue price on debut.

On the domestic front, Jio Platforms' strong stock market debut propelled the Reliance Group past the Tata Group to become India's most-valued business group by combined m-cap.

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Individually, Jio Platforms commanded a m-cap of Rs 13.05 lakh crore on BSE, overtaking Airtel to become the second-most valued listed company after RIL. This helped push the combined market cap of the Reliance Group above Rs 30 lakh crore.

The Tata Group slipped to the second spot, with a combined market value of around Rs 25.40 lakh crore. The Adani Group, meanwhile, had a combined market value of Rs 16.68 lakh crore, according to AceEquity data compiled by Business Today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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