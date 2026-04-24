IPO-bound Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 13 per cent rise in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,935 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The company had reported a net profit at Rs 7,022 crore on the same quarter a year ago.

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Its quarterly revenue of Rs 44,928 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, up 12.7 per cent YoY, while quarterly Ebitda rose 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 20,060 crore. The company said the quarter was supported by strong operating leverage, subscriber additions, higher ARPU and continued growth in digital services, resulting in a 190 basis point expansion in margins.

Its APRU (average revenue per user) increased 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 214, which was Rs 206.2 a year ago. Jio Platform's customer base stood at Rs 52.44 crore, up 7.4 per cent YoY. Data traffic reported a 35 per cent YoY growth to 66 billion GB, while voice traffic inched up 3.4 per cent to 1.54 trillion minutes.

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"ARPU increased with higher customer engagement and better subscriber mix partly impacted by lower number of days in the quarter. Per capita data consumption was 42.3 GB per month and monthly churn was stable at 1.7 per cent with net subscriber addition of 9.1 million during the quarter," it said in the release.

Jio continues to transform India’s digital landscape. I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future, said Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director at Reliance Industries.

"Robust full-year ebitda growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratize access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead," he added.

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Jio’s network leadership in 5G continued to attract subscribers with total 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million as of March 2026. Customer engagement also remains robust with 5G now accounting for 55 per cent of total wireless traffic. Jio is driving the industry wide fixed broadband market growth with addition of 10 million during FY26.

Jio Platforms also reported strong momentum in 5G and fixed broadband additions during FY26, with 75 million and about 10 million net additions respectively. Its total subscriber base crossed 524 million, including 268 million 5G subscribers, while Jio AirFiber reached about 13 million subscribers.

Jio said its sustained double-digit revenue growth was driven by organic ARPU growth, an improving subscriber mix in mobility, the scale-up of home connects and growth in digital services. Customer engagement also increased, with data traffic in the fourth quarter of FY26 rising 35 per cent year-on-year to 66 Exabytes.