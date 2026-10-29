Jio Platforms share price: Upside capped? Dolat view as MOFSL, Nomura, Elara targets breached

After a stellar 27 per cent listing-day gain, Jio Platforms Ltd may have limited upside left, with Dolat Capital setting a target price of Rs 1,435, implying just 1.24 per cent upside over the prevailing price of Rs 1,417.35. Earlier targets set by Elara Securities (Rs 1,367), MOFSL (Rs 1,350) and Nomura India (Rs 1,340) were breached on the listing day itself, as the scrip climbed 26.66 per cent.
Dolat Capital said that despite three tariff hikes so far, in November 2019, November 2021 and June 2024, return ratios for telecom operators remain sub-optimal due to steep investments, led by 5G. The brokerage expects industry-wide tariff hikes to continue every 2.5-3 years, with the next round likely around Q1FY28. It sees average revenue per user (ARPU) reaching Rs 300.