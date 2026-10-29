Jio Platforms share price: Upside capped? Dolat view as MOFSL, Nomura, Elara targets breached

"This is even as organic ARPU growth continues driven by 5C upgradation/differential pricing and possible usage-based data tariffs. JPL prioritised volumes over pricing, allowing Bharti's ARPU premium to widen 22 per cent. We expect this gap to narrow as JioBharat users upgrade to smartphones and JPL gradually reduces its strategic tariff discount," Dolat Capital said.

The brokerage estimates Jio Platforms to register revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT growth of 13 per cent, 15 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29, driven by tariff hikes, premiumisation, 5G monetisation and pay-as-you-use models.

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Dolat Capital said home broadband, enterprise, digital services such as Jio Cloud and PC, and international partnerships are additional growth drivers.

"With peak capex intensity behind, we expect FCF to strengthen. Initiate with Accumulate rating and TP of Rs 1,435," it said.

Dolat Capital also expects Jio Platforms to feature in to key stock indices soon.

"For RIL, this marks another significant move towards creating independent listed entities that were created as part of the diversification beyond the O2C business. We believe JPL will evolve into an integrated telecom-cum-tech play as it ramps up and monetises its investments in emerging areas," the brokerage said.

Delays in tariff hikes and potential stock supply from pre-IPO investors are key risks.