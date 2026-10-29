Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Jio Platforms share price: Upside capped? Dolat view as MOFSL, Nomura, Elara targets breached

Jio Platforms share price: Upside capped? Dolat view as MOFSL, Nomura, Elara targets breached

JPL1,417.50(26.68%)

Dolat Capital said that despite three tariff hikes so far, in November 2019, November 2021 and June 2024, return ratios for telecom operators remain sub-optimal due to steep investments, led by 5G.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 8:14 AM IST
Jio Platforms share price: Upside capped? Dolat view as MOFSL, Nomura, Elara targets breachedDolat Capital said home broadband, enterprise, digital services such as Jio Cloud and PC, and international partnerships are additional growth drivers.

After a stellar 27 per cent listing-day gain, Jio Platforms Ltd may have limited upside left, with Dolat Capital setting a target price of Rs 1,435, implying just 1.24 per cent upside over the prevailing price of Rs 1,417.35. Earlier targets set by Elara Securities (Rs 1,367), MOFSL (Rs 1,350) and Nomura India (Rs 1,340) were breached on the listing day itself, as the scrip climbed 26.66 per cent.

Advertisement

Dolat Capital said that despite three tariff hikes so far, in November 2019, November 2021 and June 2024, return ratios for telecom operators remain sub-optimal due to steep investments, led by 5G. The brokerage expects industry-wide tariff hikes to continue every 2.5-3 years, with the next round likely around Q1FY28. It sees average revenue per user (ARPU) reaching Rs 300.

"This is even as organic ARPU growth continues driven by 5C upgradation/differential pricing and possible usage-based data tariffs. JPL prioritised volumes over pricing, allowing Bharti's ARPU premium to widen 22 per cent. We expect this gap to narrow as JioBharat users upgrade to smartphones and JPL gradually reduces its strategic tariff discount," Dolat Capital said.

The brokerage estimates Jio Platforms to register revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT growth of 13 per cent, 15 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29, driven by tariff hikes, premiumisation, 5G monetisation and pay-as-you-use models.

Advertisement

Dolat Capital said home broadband, enterprise, digital services such as Jio Cloud and PC, and international partnerships are additional growth drivers.

"With peak capex intensity behind, we expect FCF to strengthen. Initiate with Accumulate rating and TP of Rs 1,435," it said.

Dolat Capital also expects Jio Platforms to feature in to key stock indices soon.

"For RIL, this marks another significant move towards creating independent listed entities that were created as part of the diversification beyond the O2C business. We believe JPL will evolve into an integrated telecom-cum-tech play as it ramps up and monetises its investments in emerging areas," the brokerage said.

Delays in tariff hikes and potential stock supply from pre-IPO investors are key risks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more