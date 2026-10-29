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Jio shares jump 5%, surpass analyst targets; m-cap tops Rs 13.6 lakh crore as dream run continues

Jio shares jump 5%, surpass analyst targets; m-cap tops Rs 13.6 lakh crore as dream run continues

JPL1,482.00(4.55%)

Jio Platforms share price today: The stock rose 5.12 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,490 apiece on BSE, taking its gains to 33 per cent over its IPO issue price of Rs 1,119.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Jio shares jump 5%, surpass analyst targets; m-cap tops Rs 13.6 lakh crore as dream run continuesJio shares: Earlier targets set by Elara Securities (Rs 1,367), MOFSL (Rs 1,350) and Nomura India (Rs 1,340) were breached on listing day itself.

Jio Platforms Ltd climbed 5 per cent on Thursday, following a 27 per cent surge on listing day, extending its dream run and defying analyst targets. The stock rose 5.12 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,490 apiece on BSE, taking its gains to 33 per cent over its IPO issue price of Rs 1,119. With this, the market capitalisation of the second-most valued stock hit Rs 13.6 lakh crore intraday.

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Jio has a free float of less than 3 per cent, as 31.97 per cent of its total 35.52 per cent public shareholding comes under Foreign Direct Investment, which is long-term capital commitments by 14 investors including Google International and General Atlantic. Jio's largest-ever IPO was a fresh offer, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The fresh Jio Platforms rally meant the stock has breached all four brokerage targets for the stock so far.

After a stellar 27 per cent listing-day gain, Dolat Capital expected upside capped for Jio, as it set a target price of Rs 1,435, implying just 1.24 per cent upside over Wednesday's of Rs 1,417.35. That target was broken at the opening bell itself.

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Earlier targets set by Elara Securities (Rs 1,367), MOFSL (Rs 1,350) and Nomura India (Rs 1,340) were breached on the listing day itself, as the scrip climbed 26.66 per cent.

"The strong debut breaks the recent run of disappointing mega-IPO listings and signals sustained investor appetite for quality offerings, potentially supporting the IPO pipeline into the next quarter," said  Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Dolat Capital said that despite three tariff hikes so far, in November 2019, November 2021 and June 2024, return ratios for telecom operators remain sub-optimal due to steep investments, led by 5G. The brokerage expects industry-wide tariff hikes to continue every 2.5-3 years, with the next round likely around Q1FY28. It sees average revenue per user (ARPU) reaching Rs 300.

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"This is even as organic ARPU growth continues driven by 5C upgradation/differential pricing and possible usage-based data tariffs. JPL prioritised volumes over pricing, allowing Bharti's ARPU premium to widen 22 per cent. We expect this gap to narrow as JioBharat users upgrade to smartphones and JPL gradually reduces its strategic tariff discount," Dolat Capital said.

The brokerage estimates Jio Platforms to register revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT growth of 13 per cent, 15 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29, driven by tariff hikes, premiumisation, 5G monetisation and pay-as-you-use models.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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