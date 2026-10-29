Jio shares jump 5%, surpass analyst targets; m-cap tops Rs 13.6 lakh crore as dream run continues

The fresh Jio Platforms rally meant the stock has breached all four brokerage targets for the stock so far.

After a stellar 27 per cent listing-day gain, Dolat Capital expected upside capped for Jio, as it set a target price of Rs 1,435, implying just 1.24 per cent upside over Wednesday's of Rs 1,417.35. That target was broken at the opening bell itself.

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Earlier targets set by Elara Securities (Rs 1,367), MOFSL (Rs 1,350) and Nomura India (Rs 1,340) were breached on the listing day itself, as the scrip climbed 26.66 per cent.

"The strong debut breaks the recent run of disappointing mega-IPO listings and signals sustained investor appetite for quality offerings, potentially supporting the IPO pipeline into the next quarter," said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Dolat Capital said that despite three tariff hikes so far, in November 2019, November 2021 and June 2024, return ratios for telecom operators remain sub-optimal due to steep investments, led by 5G. The brokerage expects industry-wide tariff hikes to continue every 2.5-3 years, with the next round likely around Q1FY28. It sees average revenue per user (ARPU) reaching Rs 300.

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"This is even as organic ARPU growth continues driven by 5C upgradation/differential pricing and possible usage-based data tariffs. JPL prioritised volumes over pricing, allowing Bharti's ARPU premium to widen 22 per cent. We expect this gap to narrow as JioBharat users upgrade to smartphones and JPL gradually reduces its strategic tariff discount," Dolat Capital said.

The brokerage estimates Jio Platforms to register revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT growth of 13 per cent, 15 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29, driven by tariff hikes, premiumisation, 5G monetisation and pay-as-you-use models.