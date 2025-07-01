This cement firm's shareholders to get ₹15 final dividend, check details

JK Cement Ltd has declared a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend, marking a 150% payout on the face value of ₹10 per share, was sanctioned by the company's board of directors during their meeting on May 24, 2025.

JK Cement shares ended closed 3.09% lower at Rs 6148.70 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 47,499 crore. Total 6813 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.15 crore on Monday.

The record date for the dividend has been set for July 8, 2025, with the book closure period spanning from July 9 to July 18, 2025, as mentioned in the company’s submission to the exchanges. The dividend will be discussed at the 31st annual general meeting, planned for the book closure period. The move highlights the company's robust financial health and its commitment to rewarding its shareholders, reflecting a strong operational performance over the past year. The decision underscores the company's strategic focus on maintaining a stable and attractive dividend policy, which is crucial for investor satisfaction and confidence.

This announcement by JK Cement reinforces its commitment to shareholder returns, aligning with its positive stock performance. The board’s decision to fix a record date demonstrates an organised approach to managing shareholder expectations.