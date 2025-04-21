JK Lakshmi Cement eyes 30 mtpa capacity by FY30; aims for carbon neutrality by 2047

After facing a slowdown in demand like peers in the first three quarters of the recently concluded financial year 2024-25 (FY25), JK Lakshmi Cement is expecting to stage a comeback in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25).

Arun Shukla, president & director at JK Lakshmi Cement, said that the worst is over for the cement sector and it has plans to invest Rs 2,500-3,000 crore, increasing its production to 4.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by FY27. The company exited FY25 with a capacity of 18 mtpa and is targeting to become the fifth largest cement maker in the country with an installed capacity of 30 mtpa by FY30.

"Currently, we are at 18 mtpa capacity. We want to reach 30 mtpa of capacity by 2030. We have already announced some of the expansion projects. About 4.6 mtpa capacity will be added in the East by FY27-FY28. Apart from that, we have acquired mining lease rights in Nagore, Rajasthan and Kutch, Gujarat where we will add 3 mtpa capacity each. We do have plans to set up our integrated grinding unit in the North East with about 2.5 mtpa capacity. We also have plans to add a third line in the Udaipur Cement Works (UCWL) plant by FY29-FY30," Shukla stated.

JK Lakshmi Cement's strong markets include East, North and West India. Shukla highlighted that the cement firm has no plans to enter the South market in the near future.

Cement demand will continue to be driven by infra and housing projects in India and is likely to witness a 7-8 per cent growth this fiscal (FY26), Shukla also said. He also mentioned that the integration of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, with the parent, is likely to be completed by July-August 2025 and there will be no cash outgo earmarked for it.

'A greener future'

JK Lakshmi has recently undergone a brand rejuvenation exercise, where it launched Green Plus Cement. "We are working on our renewable energy part to reduce our carbon footprint and have set a very ambitious target of becoming carbon net-zero by 2047. As of now, 49 per cent of our energy requirement comes from green sources which we want to increase to 52 per cent in the next 12-18 months," Shukla underscored.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement settled 0.87 per cent up at Rs 826 on Monday. At this closing price, the stock has climbed 7 per cent in the past one month.