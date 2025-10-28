JK Tyre, CEAT, Apollo Tyres, Tolins Tyres: Tyre stocks rise up to 7%; here's why 

Shares of tyremaker JK Tyre & Industries surged nearly 7% to a record high on Tuesday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. Stocks of other tyremakers such as Goodyear India (2%), CEAT (2.37%), Tolins Tyres (2.5%), Apollo Tyres (4.76%), Balkrishna Industries (1.97%) and TVS Srichakra (1.60%) also gained in early deals today after JK Tyre earnings supported investors sentiment for other tyre makers.

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries surged 6.70% to a high of Rs 439.85 against the previous close of Rs 412.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,636 crore.

JK Tyre shares have approached the overbought zone on charts, with their RSI standing at 69.6. An RSI above 70 signals the stock is overbought on charts. JK Tyre stock trades higher than all its long-term and short-term moving averages, implying strength in the tyre sector's component.

The company posted a 62.3% surge in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, led by strong domestic demand, higher export volumes, and improved operating margins. The tyremaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 226.86 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared with Rs 139.75 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 10.8% to Rs 4,011.31 crore against Rs 3,621.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to a report, the domestic tyre industry revenue is likely to grow 12 times to Rs 13 lakh crore by 2047, backed by premiumisation and rise in exports.

Due to the strong domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sector, replacement tyre demand, and the accelerated expansion of vehicle exports, the tyre industry's production volume is seen rising approximately four times by 2047, according to a joint report by ATMA and PwC India.

"During this period, revenue is expected to grow 12 times to Rs 1,300 thousand crore industry by 2047," the report said. The sharp rally in revenue growth is attributed to a change in the tyre industry's revenue mix, premiumisation, increase in raw material prices, growing share of exports, electrification and servitisation, it said.