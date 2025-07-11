JP Power shares jump 8% to hit one-year high; here's what analysts say

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd continued their upward move for the second consecutive session on Friday. The stock jumped 7.99 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 24.86. Last checked, it was up 3.39 per cent at Rs 23.80. At this price, the scrip has rallied 50.63 per cent in six months.

The stock saw heavy trading volume today along with the price action as around 3.61 crore shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 3.38 crore shares. The counter registered a turnover of Rs 87.44 crore, with the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) standing at Rs 16,311.23 crore.

One analyst indicated that the stock appears strong on technical charts and holds potential for further upside in the near term, while another recommended trailing profits with stop losses after the recent sharp upward run.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, noted that the stock looks technically strong and may climb further towards Rs 27 level, with immediate support seen at Rs 22.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that JP Power has been in an uptrend since the beginning of the current financial year. "In recent sessions, the stock has seen a sharp rise in both price and volume, successfully breaching the key resistance zone of Rs 23–24. Sustained buying above this level could potentially trigger the next leg of the rally. However, given the sharp upmove, investors are advised to trail profits with stop losses. On the downside, the stock has a support zone around the Rs 22–20 range," he also said.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 84.80. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.17 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.36. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.18 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.76. According to Trendlyne data, JP Power has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 24 per cent stake in the company.