JP Power shares jump 9%; here's the trigger behind today's surge

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) surged 9.13 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 19.25 after a news report indicated that creditors of its associate company, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates), unanimously voted in favour of Adani Enterprises Ltd's resolution plan.

The decision came after an electronic auction held in September, where Vedanta had initially emerged as the highest bidder with a Rs 17,000 crore offer for the debt-laden JP Associates. However, lenders ultimately opted for Adani Enterprises, with higher upfront payments cited as the key factor behind the selection, according to The Economic Times' report.

In a separate exchange filing, JP Power recently disclosed that its Non-Executive Chairman, Manoj Gaur, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The company clarified that the alleged offence is unrelated to JP Power and pertains instead to Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) — now acquired by Suraksha Realty under an NCLT-approved resolution plan — and JP Associates, which has been under CIRP since June 3, 2024.

On the technical front, the stock traded above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 61.32. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to BSE data, JP Power commanded a standalone/consolidated price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.26/17.20, with a price to book (P/B) value of 1.06. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.08, while the company reported a return on equity (RoE) of 6.17 per cent. Trendlyne data showed a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating average volatility.