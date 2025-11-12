JSW Cement shares in focus today as firm inks agreement for solar power

Shares of JSW Cement are in news today after the firm said its board has inked a Power Purchase Agreement with JSW Green Energy Fifteen Limited for purchase of solar power from captive solar energy power plant. It will also subscribe to 26% equity stake in JSW Green Energy Fifteen Limited. The consideration for subscribing to 26% equity stake is Rs 21.78 crore.

"We hereby inform that the Company has today i.e. on 11th November, 2025 signed a Power Purchase Agreement with JSW Green Energy Fifteen Limited for purchase of solar power from captive solar energy power plant and for subscribing to 26% equity stake in JSW Green Energy Fifteen Limited," said JSW Cement.

JSW Cement stock closed 2.19% lower at Rs 122.55 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,708 crore.

JSW Green Energy Fifteen Limited was incorporated on 6th August, 2025, under the Companies Act, 2013 with its registered office at JSW Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai. Being a recently incorporated company, it has no turnover and Profit after Tax.

JSW Green Energy Fifteen Limited will be set up a Solar Power Plant with the capacity of 60 MW in the state of Rajasthan. The company is engaged into the business of renewable energy generation.