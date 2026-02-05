JSW Cement shares jump 9% after Q3 turnaround from loss to profit, expansion updates

Shares of JSW Cement surged as much as 9% in Thursday’s trade following its turnaround financial performance for Q3 FY26, where the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.62 crore, reversing a loss in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

At 12:18 pm, JSW Cement shares were trading up 8.61% at Rs 126.15. The stock rallied 9.34% to touch the day’s high of Rs 127 against its previous close of Rs 116.15 on the BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per the stock exchange filing, JSW Cement reported a consolidated net profit attributed to the owners of the company of Rs 130.62 crore for quarter ended December 31, 2025, from the consolidated net loss of Rs 80.22 crore recorded in the same period last year. \

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,621.22 crore, from Rs 1,432.74 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported an operating EBITDA of Rs 285.1 crore, marking a robust 32% jump compared to the previous year. The company attributed this growth primarily to operating leverage, noting that its operating EBITDA margin improved to 17.6% versus 15.1% in Q3 FY25.

The total volume sold climbed 14% YoY to 3.56 million tonnes (MT). This growth was driven by a 7% rise in cement volumes and a substantial 17% increase in Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) sales.

Advertisement

The company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Fujairah, UAE. The new entity will set up a cement grinding unit with a capacity of 1.65 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the company informed exchanges.

The project entails a capital expenditure of approximately USD 39 million, which will be funded through a mix of debt and equity, it said.

The company also greenlit a corporate guarantee of up to USD 29.25 million to secure foreign currency term loans for the new subsidiary.

The company also confirmed that the first phase of its Nagaur Integrated Unit in Rajasthan, comprising 3.30 MTPA clinker and 2.50 MTPA grinding capacity, is on track for commissioning in the current quarter (Q4 FY26).

Advertisement

Additionally, regulatory approvals are currently in progress for its proposed 2.75 MTPA split grinding unit in Mansa, Punjab.