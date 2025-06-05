JSW Energy expands renewable capacity; inks 250 MW wind deal with Adani

JSW Energy Ltd on Thursday announced the commissioning of 281 MW of renewable energy capacity, comprising 215 MW from solar and 66 MW from wind sources. This brings the company’s total installed capacity to 12,499 MW.

The company now boasts a renewable capacity that includes 3,482 MW of wind, 1,968 MW of solar, and 1,391 MW of hydro energy. This means renewables account for 55 per cent of JSW Energy’s total capacity. Such diversification aligns with the company's strategic objectives under its Strategy 3.0 roadmap.

JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited. The agreement pertains to a 250 MW wind project in Maharashtra, set for a 25-year duration at a tariff of Rs 3.65/KWh, and is anticipated to be operational in the next two years.

The energy firm currently holds a locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW, which includes 12.5 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction, and a pipeline for 4.9 GW. This diverse mix covers wind, thermal, and hydro projects, reflecting JSW Energy’s commitment to expanding its renewable footprint.

Additionally, JSW Energy has secured 29.3 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, primarily through hydro-pumped storage projects and battery energy storage systems, totalling 26.4 GWh and 2.9 GWh respectively. The company's strategic plan aims to reach 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY 2030.

With aspirations of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050, JSW Energy is positioning itself as a leading player in India’s energy transition. The company’s ongoing and future projects are integral to meeting its ambitious carbon neutrality and capacity targets.

The recent PPA with Adani and the substantial capacity additions underline JSW Energy’s strategic focus on long-term sustainability and innovation in the renewable sector.

Meanwhile, JSW Energy shares shed 0.20 per cent to close at Rs 508.15.