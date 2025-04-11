JSW Energy, Medanta, KEC International: Axis Securities' 3 stock picks for decent gains

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has suggested 3 stocks including Global Health (Medanta), JSW Energy and KEC International- on a fundamental basis for double-digits gains in the coming 2-3 months. Here's why the brokerage firm see these stocks worth buying for a meaningful upside:

JSW Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 530

JSW Energy operates across the entire power sector value chain, with diversified assets across 11 states. The company is engaged in power generation, transmission, and emerging segments such as energy storage systems and Green Hydrogen, positioning itself as a key player in the transition to sustainable energy solutions, said Axis Securities.

"JSW Energy has an aspiration to reach 20 GW of generation and 5 GW/40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY30 under its strategy 2.0 plan. After recent acquisitions, its locked-in capacity has increased to 28.3 GW. We believe that with the recent price corrections and expected pick-up in demand in the summer. We recommend a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 530," it said.

Global Health | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,390

Global Health (Medanta) has built strong brand equity. It has fortified its position with a strong moat by providing the highest standard of care and specializing in high-complexity procedures. Medanta remains focused on sustainable growth through operational excellence and capacity expansion. The Noida hospital is expected to begin operations within the next six months, said Axis.

"Management remains cautiously optimistic about ARPOB trends, highlighting a shift in case mix and improvements in the payer mix as key revenue drivers. With the anticipated improvements in ARPOB and the addition of incremental bed capacity, along with the Noida hospital now expected to be operational by the end of H1FY26E, we recommend a 'buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,390," it added.

KEC International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 742

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major with a presence across diverse verticals, including power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and Cables. It is executing infra projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in more than 110 countries, said Axis Securities.

"We expect revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 14 per cent, 30 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively over FY24-FY27E. The stock is currently trading at 15 times and 13 times FY26E/FY27E EPS, which we believe is reasonable. We recommend a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 742 share," it added.