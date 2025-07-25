Business Today
JSW Energy's arm inks agreement with Solar Energy Corp but stock falls

The agreement has been inked for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.98 per kWh.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST
JSW Energy's arm inks agreement with Solar Energy Corp but stock falls JSW Energy shares slipped 1.57% to Rs 523.80 on BSE today. Market cap of the frim stood at Rs 91,547 crore. 
SUMMARY
  • The 300 MW hybrid project spans Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh
  • Tariff fixed at ₹3.49 per kWh for the renewable energy supply
  • JSW Energy aims for 30 GW capacity and 40 GWh storage by FY30

JSW Energy shares were trading in the red in early deals today even as the firm said its subsidiary JSW Neo Energy Limited has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 230 MW ISTS connected Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) under the SECI– FDRE Tranche IV scheme. 

JSW Energy shares slipped 1.57% to Rs 523.80 on BSE today. Market cap of the frim stood at Rs 91,547 crore. 

This is the company’s first PPA for a FDRE project. The agreement has been inked for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.98 per kWh. 

With this, the company’s total under-construction capacity stands at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.2 GW. 

JSW Energy remains well positioned to achieve its strategic target of 30 GW installed generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said, "We are proud to announce the signing of our first Power Purchase Agreement for a load following Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project. This milestone underscores JSW Energy’s commitment to provide advanced and tailored energy solutions that address the dynamic requirements of our offtakers. With this project, we are strengthening our energy products and services offering while supporting the country’s energy transition goals."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST
